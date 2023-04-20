Shayne Defended 'Love Is Blind' Host Vanessa Lachey After the 'Embarrassing' Live Reunion
Thousands have signed a petition to get rid of the Lacheys.
Vanessa and Nick Lachey have been facing a lot of backlash over how they handled the Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion, and now one LIB alum is defending the co-hosts.
Season 2 star Shayne Jansen is backing the Lacheys after fans accused them of asking biased and inappropriate questions of certain cast members in Season 4's reunion.
The reality star was having a Q&A on his Instagram stories on Wednesday when someone asked him the question "Is Vanessa always like that? The reunion was embarrassing for her IMO," as reported by Page Six.
The real estate broker responded by calling Vanessa and Nick "the nicest humans during my experience.”
He also said his mom, who died in October 2022, loved Vanessa.
“And Nick shot the sh*t with us talking football etc. They were extremely nice," Jansen added.
This isn't the first time Jansen has been asked about the co-hosts.
In another Q&A response this week someone asked him why the married couple is still hosting the Netflix show.
Jansen didn't exactly defend the hosts but did say that it would be "the worst idea" to replace them with past contestants from the show.
He did, however, make suggestions on who he thinks would make good hosts for future seasons including himself, Season 2 contestant Shake Chatterjee, or talk show host Andy Cohen.
Screenshot of Shayne Jansen's Instagram story.@shaynejansen | Instagram
Jansen's posts come after Nick and Vanessa have faced a lot of criticism over how they interviewed the Season 4 contestants in the delayed reunion.
There has been a growing petition online to have the married couple removed as hosts of popular Netflix show.
As of Thursday at 11 a.m. ET the petition had garnered over 30,000 signatures.
On Wednesday, Season 4 LIB contestant Paul Peden shared that he received flowers from Vanessa after fans blasted her for how she treated him.
Vanessa kept grilling Peden over a comment he made about his ex-fiancée Micah Lussier after their failed wedding and how he couldn't see her as a mother.
Nick and Vanessa have been the hosts of Love Is Blind since season 1 in 2020. They also hosted the first season of Netflix's The Ultimatum, while Nick was the solo host of Perfect Match. Neither of them has commented on all the public scrutiny.
Vanessa has however turned off the comments on her most recent Instagram post, which is a picture of the Season 4 cast from the reunion.
Season 1-4 of Love Is Blind are available on Netflix.
- Netflix Explained Why The 'Love Is Blind' Live Reunion Failed & They'll Know For Next Time ›
- 'Love Is Blind' Fans Want Vanessa & Nick Lachey Replaced Over How They Handled The Reunion ›
- Paul Says 'Love Is Blind' Host Vanessa Lachey Wanted To 'Punish' Him & She Sent A Gift ›
- Zack Blasted Irina At The 'Love Is Blind' Reunion & She 'Went On The Show To Get Famous' ›