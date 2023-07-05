Shayne From 'Love Is Blind' Took A Fan To See His Fav Canadian Singer & It Looked So Wholesome
That *does* impress me much!
Love Is Blind'sShayne Jansen went to go see his favourite Canadian singer perform and he took a fan with him.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the reality star posted a series of photos with his new friend Stephanie saying the two of them hung out and went to see Shania Twain in Chicago over the weekend.
In the pics, Jansen is standing next to Stephanie and they're both dressed for the occasion with Twain-inspired T-shirts. They're also shown grabbing some pizza, enjoying drinks and dancing during the concert.
"I want you all to meet my new friend Stephanie! As most of you know I wanted to choose a special follower to come spend a weekend with me in Chicago and see Shania Twain," Jansen wrote in the caption.
"Stephanie has had to overcome a lot for such a young woman, including abuse from then men in her life that she placed the most trust in."
He also called Stephanie one of the most "fun-loving humans" and "incredibly strong" throughout some difficult times.
It looks like Stephanie had a great time with Jansen and expressed it in the comments.
"Thank you so much for this experience. This trip truly helped me understand how down to earth people can be, and how I need to expand my horizons," Stephanie's comment reads.
"Not once did you make me feel like a 'follower'. You’re one of the most caring/ gentlemen like men I’ve ever met. Truly. I felt so safe like I was with a cousin or brother. Not to be corny — but that’s how I’m feeling. Thank you for your kindness and understanding."
A few weeks ago Jansen shared some "life-changing news" in an Instagram video.
He showed a message he received from "team Shania Twain." In the message, the person writes that they saw Jansen's "shoutout to Shania on the Perfect Match" and wanted to invite him and a guest to meet the artist and see her show on July 1.
In the comments of his video, Jansen shared that he wanted to invite one of his followers to go with him.
"If you’ve had a tough year or a specific situation etc comment and I’ll choose someone I think that deserves it the most," he said.
It's unclear at the moment if Jansen and Stephanie got to meet Twain as neither of them has shared any proof, but we're hoping they did!
Many of Jansen's fans and his Netflixco-stars loved the sweet gesture by Jansen and shared their thoughts on the post as well.
"I love seeing people with a platform supporting the people who support them too," Kariselle Snow, who starred alongside Jansen on Perfect Match wrote.
"Love your heart buddy. Stephanie looks like a great person. Hope you guys had a fantastic time at the show," Joey Sasso, also from the Perfect Match, said.
"Well this is really cool of you, Shayne. I'm glad you met a new friend in Stephanie!!" Nick Thompson from Jansen's season of Love Is Blind wrote.
"Hi Stephanie!" Shake Chatterjee, also from LIB said in the comments.
Twain is currently on her Queen of Me Tour and recently finished up two weeks in Canada.
She posted a bunch of photos from the Canadian shows and gave a big shoutout to her home country.
"Two weeks in Canada. These shows had a real hometown feel to them - all my friends and family were in the crowd and singing along to every word so loud!" Twain store in an Instagram post.
"Thank you for the memories… I can't wait to be back in October!!"
Twain is currently performing a number of shows in the U.S. and the U.K. throughout the summer and early fall before coming back to Canada in October.
She'll be back in Toronto on October 22 at the Scotiabank Arena before heading to Quebec City, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver.
As for Jansen, Twain isn't his only favourite Canadian singer. He's also been pretty vocal about his love for Celine Dion. So hopefully we'll be seeing him at a Dion concert once the singer is back on tour!