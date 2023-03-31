Ex 'Love Is Blind' Star Shayne Is Speaking Out About 'Disgusting' Comments About Irina
"No one deserves this."
A former star of Love Is Blind is speaking out about the backlash that one contestant of Season 4 has been getting since the new season premiered.
Shayne Jansen, who starred in Season 2 of the popular Netflix show, made a lengthy comment on Irina Solomonova's Instagram page and in it, he calls out the hurtful things people are saying about the business owner.
Solomonova has been blasted online over the past week for her "mean girl" behaviour toward other women on Love Is Blind in the first few episodes.
On Friday, Jansen shared his thoughts about the criticism and asked for more compassion from viewers in the comments section of Solomonova's most recent Instagram post.
Jansen started off by saying he knows he'll get "backlash" for sharing what he thinks, but says the comments are "absolutely disgusting."
The LIB alum acknowledged that he is not defending Solomonova's behaviour and that what she has done on the show is completely "horrible."
However, Jansen says seeing the hate-filled comments made about the woman are "sad." He also compared what Solomonova is going through to his own experience on the show.
"My first four [episodes] of my season I couldn't get out of bed and was horribly depressed from the hate and comments," he wrote.
"Just because someone f*cked up it's ok to completely ruin their life?" he continued.
"No one deserves this [I don't care] what you did. She will never grow this way."
A screenshot of Shayne Jansen's comment on Irina Solomonova's Instagram post.@irina_solo | Instagram
Jansen's comment has garnered a lot of reaction since he posted it.
While some people agreed with Jansen about the criticism being too harsh, others further argued why their opinions are valid.
One person commented that they understand what Jansen is saying, but someone who appears on a reality show should expect criticism.
Jansen responded to that comment saying he's "all for criticism" but reiterated that what people are saying is actually "disgusting."
The former Perfect Match star continued a back and forth with people in the comments until ending it by saying he "appreciated" those who had an "open mind" to have a conversation.
It's unclear if Solomonova has seen Jansen's comments on her Instagram post as she has not commented on them.
She has also stayed quiet in regards to the criticism.
The Seattle-area business owner isn't the only one who has faced backlash over her actions since the show premiered.
Micah Lussier has also been called a "mean girl" over how she behaved alongside Solomonova.
Prior to the Season 4 premiere, Lussier and Solomonova told Entertainment Weekly that their behaviour was a "coping mechanism" to the stress of being on the show.
"Me and Micah's coping mechanism was laughing about it. And I honestly will say on the record, 100 percent, I did not intentionally ever want to hurt anyone. [Hearing] that I hurt people's feelings genuinely breaks my heart," Solomonova told EW.
Earlier this week Lussier issued a public apology to viewers on her Instagram page and blamed her "emotional immaturity."
Solomonova and Lussier both got engaged in Season 4 of LIB.
While Lussier continues to be engaged to Paul Peden on the show, Solomonova ended her engagement to Zack Goytowski in Episode 5.
Episode 1-8 of Love Is Blind Season 4 are available on Netflix.