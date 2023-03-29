Zack's Cringey 'Love Is Blind' Song Ripped Off Ludo & The Band Says He Did It Better
It did the trick for Irina!
Love Is Blindalways shows some cringey moments during the pods stage of the show as contestants get to know each other and Season 4 is no different.
Perhaps one of the most-talked-about cringe moments was when Zack Goytowski sang a song by Ludo to Irina Solomonova and now the band is joining the conversation.
Goytowski has been getting a lot of heat about his performance in the pods online, including from Love Is Blind alum Natalie Lee who posted a video showing the singing on TikTok.
Even the Love Is Blind Instagram account poked some fun at Goytowski and other current, and former, contestants who have performed in the pods.
Goytowski is also playing along and he re-posted the LIB post on his Instagram story, giving his fans an opportunity to vote who takes the "cringe crown."
While many viewers may have assumed Goytowski sang an original song to Solomonova, he has clarified that it's called "Sara's Song" by the band Ludo.
It looks like Ludo's fans saw the video and reached out to the band to make sure Netflix got permission to use it.
In a post on Wednesday, the band reassured its fans that the show did in fact get their permission to air the song.
"Glad to know you guys are looking out for us!" they wrote in their post.
Goytowski continued to share his love for the band in the comments of that post writing, "I absolutely love you guys."
"I actually explain that this was not an original song, and that I changed the lyrics to one of my favorite love songs. That was cut along with the rest of the song but a small portion."
The band took it all a step further by replying to Goytowski's comment with "honestly we prefer your version."
While Goytowski sang his heart out in the pods, unfortunately, his engagement to Solomonova was cut short and they went their separate ways after Mexico.
Solomonova told Narcity the couple just "wasn't meant to be."
However, viewers got to see Goytowski meeting up with his other pod connection, Bliss Poureetezadi, at the end of episode 5.
We'll have to wait to see how that meeting went and whether there will be more singing from Goytowski in the show.
The first five episodes of Love Is Blind Season 4 are available on Netflix and the next three will drop this Friday, March 31.
