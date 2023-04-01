'Love Is Blind' Fans Say Zack Looks Like The Property Brothers & The HGTV Hosts Are Chiming In
"They have been calling him the Property Cousin."
Love Is Blind is filled with drama and emotional roller coasters, but some fans are focusing on the lighter stuff including the uncanny resemblance between one contestant and two famous Canadian brothers.
Since the show premiered, a lot of people have taken to social media to point out that Zack Goytowski looks like Drew and Jonathan Scott of the Property Brothers, and now one of the Scott brothers is getting involved in the conversation.
On March 30, Drew posted a TikTok video showing the similarities between himself and the LIB contestant. He then morphed the criminal defence attorney's face with his twin brother Jonathan and their third brother JD Scott.
"We've had a lot of Property Brothers fans saying they've found our fourth brother," he wrote in the caption.
@mrdrewscott We’ve had a lot of #PropertyBrothers fans saying they’ve found our fourth brother! 🤣 #loveisblind#loveisblindnetflix#loveisblindseason4#loveisblindzack#doppelgänger♬ TWINNEM - Coi Leray
Goytowski reposted the video on his Instagram page and wrote that ever since his first year in law school he's had "strangers telling me I look just like these twins on HGTV."
"Then I went on Love Is Blind and I thought to myself maybe there will come a day when people will say to Drew and Jonathan 'hey, has anyone told you you look just like that guy on Love Is Blind?' That day has come."
Fans are clearly loving that the trio are having fun with the comparisons and expressing their thoughts in the comments of the Instagram and TikTok posts.
"He looks more like your brother than you actual brother," one person wrote on Drew's TikTok video.
"They have been calling him the Property Cousin," another person joked.
"This is so accurate," a comment reads.
"Maybe, he can change from a criminal defence attorney to a real estate attorney and join the family business," one TikToker suggested.
Another person said they were "literally quadruplets."
People on Twitter have also been sharing their thoughts on the matter since the show premiered.
"Not Zack being the 3rd property brother," one person tweeted along with pictures of the three men.
\u201cNot Zack being the 3rd property brother \ud83d\ude02 #LoveIsBlindS4 #LoveisBlind4 #loveisblind\u201d— Steph R. \ud83e\udd8b\ud83c\udf3b (@Steph R. \ud83e\udd8b\ud83c\udf3b) 1679679473
Another person wrote that Goytowski looks more like the Property Brothers "than their actual third brother."
\u201cZack from Love Is Blind looks more like the Property Brothers than their actual third brother\u201d— Hannah Jackson (@Hannah Jackson) 1679890194
One person said, "I wonder whether the property brothers are coping okay as they find this long lost triplet on a reality romance show."
\u201cEvery time Zack is shown on love is blind, I wonder whether the property brothers are coping ok as they find this long lost triplet on a reality romance show... \n\n#LoveisBlind4 #propertybrothers\u201d— Dr harrie \u201cglorious being of light & miracles\u201d\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Dr harrie \u201cglorious being of light & miracles\u201d\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1679779415
While the majority of LIB fans agree with the uncanny resemblance between the three men, a quick look at the comments has shown other suggestions as well.
Among the list of lookalikes for Goytowski is Ben Affleck, Harry Connick Jr., Ian Harding and one person even said Tom Cruise!
Some fans are also suggesting that the Scott brothers should meet with Goytowski for a "family reunion." Now, that's a TikTok video we'd like to see!
Episodes 1-8 of Love Is Blind Season 4 are available on Netflix and more episodes will continue to drop on Fridays until the finale on April 14.