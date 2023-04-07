'Love Is Blind' Fans Are Digging The Season 4 'Bromances' & The Friendships Are So Sweet
"I'm living for these great bromances."
Love Is Blind may be about finding a life partner, but fans of the Netflix show say they've been thrilled to watch Season 4 deliver something equally as special: strong friendships.
Fans of the Netflix show have been vocal about all the "mean girl" drama online, but now a Reddit thread is shining a light on the "bromances" this season between certain contestants.
A post on the Love Is Blind On Netflix Reddit page says the "best match of the season" is the one between Zack Goytowski and Paul Peden, but others were quick to point out that the friendship between Brett Brown and Marshall Glaze is equally as strong.
If you've watched LIB then you've most likely seen the heart-to-heart conversations between these men.
From Brown helping Glaze through his tension with Jackie Bonds to Goytowski sharing advice with Peden about his relationship with Micah Lussier, fans are eating it up.
"I looooove how the guys are so supportive of each other and are not scared to open up about their feelings," one person wrote and highlighted both of the friendships mentioned above. "I like how Zach is not scared to shower people with compliments and show he appreciates them, even if people think it’s over the top."
Another person said last season showed the "girls come together" and Season 4 is about the guys "supporting one another."
"Beautiful thing to see," they added.
"I'm living for these great bromances," another person expressed. "Between Paul and Zack and Brett and Marshall, we've got so many great men on this season showing amazing, deep friendships and support. I love it!"
One person shared the example of Brown helping Glaze during a tough moment at Chelsea Griffin's birthday.
"He literally listened and didn't chime in with his opinion every 5 seconds. I wish they showed more of the convo, because I would have liked to hear more of what Brett had to say," they said.
Another Redditor explained by comparing Brown and Glaze to having a big brother/little brother relationship while Peden and Goytowski are more like "college friends."
Anyone who follows Goytowski on Instagram will have noticed that he still hangs out with a few people from the show, even a year after filming.
Last week he posted that he was buying cupcakes for Kwame Appiah's birthday and he's also uploaded a bunch of stories during his hangouts with Peden.
Glaze and Brown are also still good friends. Glaze posted a TikTok video of the two of them eating sushi on Monday.
@marshallglaze Brett has entered the chat…
♬ original sound - flopiana 😭🤟🏾😍👍🏽😕🥺🤣🤨
LIB fans clearly love to see the two of them hanging out.
"This friendship is the most wholesome thing to come out of this season," one person wrote in the comments.
Knowing that weddings are coming up soon on the show, it'll be interesting to see how these friends continue to support each other.
Episodes 1-11 of Love Is Blind Season 4 are available on Netflix and the final episode will drop April 14. A live reunion will air on April 16.