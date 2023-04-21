'Love Is Blind' Alum Shayne Is Taking A Social Media Break After Fans Expressed Concerns
Fans shared their concerns after Shayne appeared in an Instagram live.
Love Is Blind Season 2 alum Shayne Jansen is taking a break from social media.
Jansen's announcement comes after fans shared their concerns over the 33-year-old reality star's behaviour during a recent Instagram live.
On Thursday, Jansen shared a message in his Instagram stories seemingly implying that he would be offline from his accounts for a week or month.
“Everyone loves a scandal – Shayne Jansen,” he wrote in his story. “I’ll see y’all next week or month."
Jansen took part in a recent Instagram Live and since then fans have posted TikTok videos expressing concern over his appearance, fidgeting and inability to form coherent sentences.
"He's always been energetic but seems to be on something? Hope he gets help ❤️" the TikToker wrote along with a video of Jansen during the livestream.
Many others chimed in on the video also expressing concerns.
"Someone please check on him reality TV has not been well for him," one person wrote in the comments, while another said, "This is actually heartbreaking. Dude is screaming for help and no one is seeing that part of it."
#shayne #loveisblind
Jansen appeared in Season 2 of the popular Netflix show Love Is Blind where he got engaged to Natalie Lee. While they did make it to the altar, Lee said she couldn't marry Jansen after they had a big fight the night before their wedding.
Although they did try dating after the show, it didn't work out.
The former couple has had several arguments online since their season aired.
In the most recent incident, Lee said she and Jansen hid a lot from the camera while filming LIB, like frequently fighting off-camera, during an episode of her podcast Out of the Pods. She also called out Jansen for lying.
Jansen responded to those claims in the comments section of an Instagram post.
"Open invite to your podcast. Let's clear the air once [and] for all. I'll boost your numbers for you both. Ask anything you want to me fair game. Just as long as I can record myself," he wrote.
In March 2022, Jansen appeared on The Viall Files podcast where he addressed rumours of whether he used drugs during LIB.
"Have I [used drugs]? Yes. On the show I did not," Shayne told Viall during the interview.
"I have experience with a few of them. Nothing that's been injected into my body, but I think we've all had our times in our lives where we've done certain things."
"People thought I was doing cocaine. I’m mic’d up the whole time. Everyone would have heard me do it."
In that same episode, Jansen went on to explain he has severe ADHD and that all the cameras and the tiny room during filming did not help.
In a recent appearance on the Zachary Reality podcast, Jansen spoke out about his ADHD and said he hates that people keep "making fun of it."
"I am very upset about that kind of stuff, it's not OK," he said.
Jansen hasn't addressed the concerns around his latest Instagram live, so we'll have to wait and see if he does once he's back on social media.
If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or mental health concerns, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also send a text message to 741741 24 hours a day or consult these additional resources. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.