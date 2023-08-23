Vanessa Lachey Says She Gave Nick An 'Ultimatum' & Got Emotional On The Netflix Show
She gave Nick an ultimatum before they got married.
Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back as the hosts of Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On and during her hosting duties, Vanessa opened up about her and Nick's relationship to the cast of the show.
The premise of the Netflix reality TV show is that couples came into the dating experiment after an ultimatum was issued in the relationship, with one person in the relationship ready to take the next steps and get married.
In the first episode of the show, Vanessa shared how the experiment reminds her of the time she gave Nick an ultimatum before they got married.
"This reminds me of when we were dating, I swore I wouldn't be a girl who gave an ultimatum and I did," she said in the episode.
"And let's be honest, I had my own, what I thought were very valid reasons for not being ready to move forward," Nick responded.
Vanessa finished off the conversation by saying after five years of dating and no ring, she questioned if she was the problem.
"If it was the right person would you just jump into it or is it me?" she said.
The couple went on to date other people for one month before Nick came back to her and expressed he wanted to be with Vanessa and proposed.
"That's kind of what this experience is," Vanessa added.
According to People, Nick and Vanessa first met on the set of MTV's Total Request Live, which Vanessa hosted and Nick would appear on with his band 98 Degrees. He was still married to singer Jessica Simpson at the time.
The Love Is Blind hosts didn't start dating until 2006 before splitting up briefly, as Vanessa mentioned on the show, and then getting married in 2011.
That wasn't the only time Vanessa spoke about her and Nick's relationship during the current season of The Ultimatum.
During Episode 6 titled "The Changeover," one of the contestants James Morris explained how difficult it is for him to fully open up to his girlfriend of eight years. That's when Vanessa stepped in and got emotional while sharing how solid communication has helped her marriage.
"Nick and I have been together for 16 years and we know each other. Married for 11. But it's so funny that for some reason we don't learn more about each other until we're in a therapy session," Vanessa said.
"You do not need to go into this but it messes with your relationship and the reason why I'm choking up is because I've had to get through so much sh*t to be the best woman for him," Vanessa added through tears as she pointed at Nick.
"To find that person that I could trust and that could carry me through is what made us unstoppable," she added.
"When you find that person you gotta talk to her," she said to Morris. "It's so freeing to tell everything to them and them still be there to pick you up. It's really beautiful. And if they don’t, which I’ve had other guys who [have done] that, and they’re not the guy I married."
Nick and Vanessa have been hosts of both seasons of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On and Love Is Blind. However, the couple did face backlash during the last season of LIB and fans even started an online petition to have the couple replaced for how they interviewed the contestants during the Season 4 reunion and appeared to show bias to some people in particular.
According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair isn't going anywhere and will return to host Love Is Blind, which is coming back for its fifth season on September 22.
The finale and reunion of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On will air on Netflix on Aug. 30.