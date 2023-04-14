Kwame Hit Back At 'Love Is Blind' Fans Who Questioned His Chemistry With Chelsea
He's clearing things up!
The Love Is Blind Season 4 results are out and Kwame Appiah is finally responding to fans who have been picking apart his on-screen chemistry with Chelsea Griffin throughout the show.
Appiah says he doesn't blame fans for thinking certain things due to the footage that aired, but now that the show is wrapped up, he wants to clear up any misconceptions.
On Friday, Appiah released a statement on Instagram after the final episode dropped on Netflix.
"All of this content was taken during our engagement, when the big cameras weren’t on us. We got to enjoy life, and communicate, in the ways that feel most natural to us," he wrote.
"Just a quick response to anyone saying 'they have no chemistry', or 'they don’t even love each other'.. based on what you saw, I don’t blame you for thinking that. But actually, we had the MOST fun together falling in love!"
Appiah faced criticism throughout the season after he was shown flirting with Micah Lussier in Mexico and then again at Griffin's birthday party.
He and Griffin were also shown to have disagreements over their future timeline and Appiah having to move to Seattle, Washington from Portland, Oregon.
Fans even blasted the couple online for their sexy photoshoot.
Several TikTokers also posted videos about Appiah's body language implied that he wasn't really into his fiancée.
Based on all the reasons above, some viewers may have been surprised when he said "I do" to Griffin at the altar.
However, it looks like Appiah is blaming some editing for what viewers saw and didn't see between the couple.
On Thursday, the LIB star shared another statement on Instagram about the stress of "deciding if you're going to marry someone you met in an experience like this."
"It's hard for people to understand. It takes a lot of strength, courage and vulnerability to make it through this, and you embody all of those traits so well. I couldn’t imagine going through this experiment with anyone else," he wrote.
Several of Appiah's Season 4 co-stars commented on his most recent Instagram post to show their support for the couple.
"Beautiful post Kwame! What is shown on tv is such a boiled down version of all of our relationships for the good and bad. Glad you’re showing your relationship on your terms 🙌🏾," Brett Brown wrote.
"Team Kwame and Chelsea forever!! We see your beautiful relationship every time we are together. What a beautiful couple!" Bliss Poureetezadi said.
Fans are also showing their love for the married pair.
"Netflix really had us fooled 😂 Congratulations you two! 💕❤️" one person wrote.
"Every season needs a villain but we see you Kwame !!! Nobody can tell your story better than you .
Congratulations to you and Chelsea ❤️. By far the realest journey this season ❤️❤️❤️❤️," another person commented.
One person called out production saying, "The producers are the real villains😢."
Griffin hasn't addressed the footage like Appiah has directly.
However, she did post a statement in her Instagram stories on Friday about the criticism she and the cast have received.
"Oof the internet can be a very hurtful place. Here's my reminder that I'm a human being with a beating heart and a brain and a family and a job," she wrote.
"We are not characters to slam and shame. Respectfully, if you have nothing nice to say then listen to your mother's advice and don't say anything at all."
A screenshot of Chelsea Griffin's Instagram story.@the.chelseagriffin | Instagram
While we did just see the couple get married on the show, whether they are still together has yet to be revealed.
Thankfully fans don't have to wait long to get all the latest information on their favourite couples.
The Love Is Blind special reunion will stream live on Netflix on April 16 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Here's all the information you need to tune in on Sunday.