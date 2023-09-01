'Love Is Blind: After The Altar' Is Out & Here's A Look At Where The Season 4 Cast Is Now
Lingering feelings, apologies and a bit of drama!
Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 4 has dropped on Netflix and it's giving fans a chance to see how the couples have been doing a year since the Netflix show was filmed.
In the three-episode special released on September 1, the cast gets together for a flag football game and party where some of the couples who broke up on the show have a chance to see each other.
The Season 4 cast of Love Is Blind playing flag football.Courtesy of Netflix.
In the season finale, three couples said "I do" and one couple chose to break things off at the altar. Two other relationships also ended early on the show.
Since then two of the cast members have moved on to new relationships and there are some "lingering feelings" mentioned between one couple who got engaged.
Here's what the Season 4 cast of LIB has been up to since the show aired and what happened in the special.
Are Tiffany and Brett from Love Is Blind still together?
Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell quickly became the most beloved couple of the season and they are loving married life as seen in the Netflix special.
Pennywell shared that she moved to Portland following their wedding and says she's been adjusting to the "slower-paced" lifestyle compared to Seattle.
The couple has done a lot of travelling over the past year as well including around the U.S., Mexico and Canada.
Are Chelsea and Kwame from Love Is Blind still together?
Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah are also going strong as a married couple one year after their wedding.
During the special Appiah said the best part about married life is when the two of them get to spend the night together eating dinner and playing some board games.
Griffin acknowledged that she didn't realize at first how much Appiah had to sacrifice going into the marriage and she hopes the two of them will be able to travel the world together more. That's something he mentioned throughout the season as to what he envisioned doing with his wife one day.
It looks like the couple recently went on their honeymoon to Greece and Turkey so that's definitely an incredible start to those travel plans!
Are Zack and Bliss from Love Is Blind still together?
Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi seem to have babies on their brains — fur babies that is.
At first, the show makes it seem like they may be getting some type of fertility treatment, but the couple clarifies that Goytowski has been getting allergy shots so that they can bring Poureetezadi's dog back to live with them.
Poureetezadi then mentions they are in no rush to have human babies.
The couple shared how well married life is going for them and that they've gotten close with other cast members, especially Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, who live less than 10 minutes away.
What happened between Micah and Paul after Love Is Blind?
Micah and Paul on Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 4.
Courtesy of Netflix.
There are some "lingering feelings" between Micah Lussier and Paul Peden, according to Lussier.
Lussier first sits down with Peden's mom, Liz, in the special, who she is still close with. That's when she shares that she hasn't fully gotten over Peden and that the two of them still talk.
However, when Peden's mom reveals that her son is talking to a new girl, Lussier is confused as to why they've still been in contact.
The exes got to sit down at the cast party and hash things out. Lussier seems to imply that she thought their conversations might go somewhere and she told Peden she still loves and supports him. In an effort to move on, Lussier says she's not ready to be friends with her ex and tells him "goodbye."
During the special, Lussier also shares she's moved back to Seattle, while Peden is considering a move to San Diego.
What happened to Irina after Love Is Blind?
Irina and Shelby on Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 4.
Courtesy of Netflix.
Irina Solomonova's time on Love Is Blind was cut short when she and her ex-fiancé Zack Goytowski broke up following their trip to Mexico.
After the show aired, Solomonova was then called out for her "mean girl" behaviour towards other women on the show.
During the special, Solomonova gets to chat with one of the women, Amber Wilder, whoshe was mean to and she apologizes for her actions. Wilder takes it well and tells Solomonova that she knew what she was doing at the time. However, Wilder accepts Solomonova's apology and says they can move on.
Solomonova also shares that she isn't currently dating anyone.
Who Is Marshall's new girlfriend?
Marshall and his girlfriend Chay on Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 4.
Courtesy of Netflix.
Marshall Glaze is "extremely happy" and in love with his girlfriend of one year, Chay Barnes.
When the couple meets up for a double date with Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell, Glaze expresses just how well things are going.
He calls Barnes the "perfect woman" for him and tells Brown that he could see himself spending his life with her.
If anyone was expecting tension between Glaze and ex-fiancée Jackie Bonds, it looks like they've both moved on and are happy to put their relationship in the past.
During the cast party Glaze apologizes to Bonds and says he felt like he "pressured" her into a relationship, even when things weren't going well because he "didn't want to let go."
Bonds acknowledges that their break-up was "so messy," and she also apologizes to Glaze and says she should've been "more open" and "nurturing."
They end the conversation with a big ol' hug.
Are Jackie and Josh from Love Is Blind still together?
Jackie Bonds and Josh Demas are still going strong and the special shows them moving into an apartment together.
While they agree things are going well, Demas shares that he doesn't want to "rush" anything and that they don't need a ring or wedding to prove that.
There is some tension for the couple during the cast party when Demas' ex Monica Rodriguez showed up. Rodriguez and Demas' engagement was one of three that were cut from the show so LIB fans have never seen it until now.
During After the Altar, it was revealed that Bonds and Rodriguez were actually best friends during and after filming. However, when Rodriguez went public with her engagement to Demas on social media a few months ago, things went south between her and Bonds.
It seems like Rodriguez wants to maintain her friendship with Bonds, but the conversation between them and Demas ends with Bonds walking out of the party.
Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 4is now available on Netflix.
Now that Season 4 has come to an end, it's time to get excited for Season 5, which Netflix has announced is coming September 22!