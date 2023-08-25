'Love Is Blind' Star Jackie Bonds Dished On Quitting Playboy & When She'll Walk Down The Aisle
"I couldn’t give what Playboy is looking for."
Love Is Blind star Jackelina (Jackie) Bonds was one of Playboy's newest creators, but she's already left her bunny tail behind.
Playboy has introduced a new wave of bunnies, and this time, you won't find them between the pages of a magazine. You'll find countless creations online with just one click and online subscription away.
Playboy has joined the likes of OnlyFans with its Playboy Centerfold platform, where bunnies can chat with subscribers and post content online.
Bonds skyrocketed to fame after her stint on Season 4 of Love Is Blind, a reality TV show where strangers get engaged before actually seeing each other.
Following the engagement and a romantic getaway, the couples are then thrust back into the real world, where they live together before their big day.
During her time on LIB, Bonds got engaged to Marshall Glaze but the couple broke off their engagement and Bonds started dating her other pod connection, Josh Demas.
Narcity caught up with Bonds to talk about her relationship with Demas, why she left Playboy and if she has any advice for future LIB contestants.
What is Playboy Centerfold platform?
You’re invited to enter and join #PlayboyU, Playboy’s newest platform! Applicants MUST be over 18 years old 🐰 Link is in bio! #bunnysearch #centerfold
Playboy launched Centerfold, a "home for the world’s top creators to interact directly with their fans" in 2021, according to a press release.
The creator-forward platform is similar to OnlyFans and steps away from Playboy's traditional print editions, which haven't been published since 2020, to online content creation with influencers and new bunnies sharing exclusive content.
"CENTERFOLD is dedicated to creative freedom, artistic expression, and sex positivity as the next evolution of Playboy’s long history at the intersection of culture and sex."
Centerfold creators can message fans, and their content is only visible if you have a subscription.
Anyone over the age of 18 can apply to be a Playboy creator, and all you have to do is fill out an application online.
When did Jackie Bonds start Playboy?
Jackie announced that she had joined Playboy's online platform in an Instagram post in late July 2023.
Bonds posted a screenshot of her Playboy profile with the caption, "See what ya newest [bunny emoji] is up to. It's me, I'm the new [bunny emoji]," according to People.
Her profile tagline reads, 'I’m Jackie B from the 253, and you may recognize me from Love Is Blind season 4 on Netflix. This is me so get all of it."
People reported that Bonds' profile explained that she couldn't "wait" to share her journey of sexual liberation on the platform.
"Sexual Freedom is so important because this allows you to explore what you sexually desire, crave, or just wanting to experiment," she said.
The reality star's Playboy profile is still up on the site, but she told Narcity that she has already quit the platform.
Bonds said she was initially interested in joining the platform because Playboy is such an "iconic brand."
"I wanted to experience just a taste of what it would [feel] like to be a bunny," she told Narcity. "I had some recruiters reach out to me and I was beyond thrilled."
Why did Jackie Bonds quit Playboy?
Being a Playboy bunny has been a status symbol of sex and glamour for decades, but there is an underbelly to a profession that asks for a lot of its content creators.
Bonds said she left the platform because she felt as if she couldn't give Playboy the racier content they wanted.
"I left Playboy because I felt that I couldn’t give what Playboy was looking for. I can give you tons of pictures of my face and other things, but I can’t show you my bare breasts or anything. I’m too chicken," she said.
When it comes to how Demas felt about Bonds being a Playboy creator, she said he felt "some type of way for sure," but that it didn't impact their relationship.
Bonds said she thinks OnlyFans, another online platform where creators can share content and chat with subscribers, and Playboy are pretty much the same.
But, while Playboy's platform does allow nudity it doesn't allow porn.
"While we allow nudity, we do not allow explicit content/pornography… We are not positioning this as an ‘adult’ platform — it’s for everyone, including mainstream creators sharing behind the scenes of their lives," a Playboy representative told Variety.
Are Jackie and Josh still together?
Despite their tumultuous journey finding each other on Love Is Blind, Bonds and Demas are still together and are doing "great," according to Bonds.
The pair hasn't gotten engaged yet but seems like a big wedding may be in the cards for the couple down the road.
"I love him a lot and I can’t wait to see where our lives take us. As of right now we are loving our relationship and how we are, marriage is so down the line but I know I will walk down the aisle with him," Bonds told Narcity.
LIB fans will get to see the couple in the Love Is Blind: After The Altar special that is coming to Netflix on September 1.
In the trailer it looks like there might be some tension between Bonds and Glaze.
What advice does Jackie have for future LIB stars?
Bonds did find love on Love Is Blind, but she also had to deal with viewers bombarding her with hate after the show for her relationship with Glaze. From not giving his ring back after she broke off the engagement (she says LIB paid for the ring) to the timeline of how she ended up with Demas in the first place.
So, if anyone knows the upsides and downsides of going on reality TV, it's Bonds, and her advice is to just be yourself and not "fake it."
"My advice to future people on Love Is Blind is to be yourself. Don’t fake it. When you fake it, it shows, when you're real, that’s when it’s the best. Don’t settle."
Love Is Blind is coming back with a fifth season this September 22 so hopefully, the new cast will take her advice!
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.