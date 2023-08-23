Here's Everything New On Netflix Canada In September 2023 & So Many Binge-Worthy Shows Are Back
New seasons of Sex Education, Love Is Blind and more!🍿🎥
Netflix Canada just dropped what TV shows and movies will be added to the streaming platform in September 2023, and you'll be binge-watching all fall long.
Snuggle in with a cozy blanket and your favourite fall treats because Netflix Canada is bringing new seasons of iconic shows like Education with Barbie stars Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, and Emma Mackey as well as everyone's favourite reality TV train-wreck Love Is Blind. Not to mention a brand new season of Selling the OC.
Tons of new content will be flooding Netflix for fall, but as new shows and movies come, some must go. So you'll want to watch classics like Scream and the Jurassic Park franchise before they leave the streaming platform this month.
Here's everything coming to Netflix Canada in September 2023 and everything that will be leaving the platform.
What's new on Netflix Canada for September?
Sex Education is coming in hot on Sept. 21 with its fourth and final season, and fans will be able to tag along as Otis and the rest of his Moordale friends learn to navigate their new "free-spirited" school, Cavendish College, where Otis isn't the only sex therapist, according to Netflix.
The raunchy teen comedy is sure to throw fans for a loop with Moordale closed and Maeve studying in America after her big kiss with Otis in Season 3 – so who knows what romances may pop up or end in Season 4.
If you're looking for love, you can get your romance and reality TV fix with a brand new season of Love is Blind on Sept. 29, where a freshgroup of recruits take to the pods to try and find love while talking to a stranger through a wall.
The couples will have to get engaged without ever seeing each other, and after the walls are down, they'll have to see if they can make it to the altar.
Speaking of reality TV, Selling the OC is returning for a second season on Sept. 23, and fans will get a dose of luxury real estate, as agents from The Oppenheim Group close deals in Orange County.
If you prefer small towns and homey cabins to multimillion-dollar deals,Virgin River is coming out with its fifth season, where Mel will be dealing with her high-risk pregnancy, and the small town will need to work together after fires impact the town according to the trailer.
Snuggling weather is approaching, and if you are in the market for a romantic movie, Love At First Sight follows two strangers who meet at John F. Kennedy Airport and end up sitting next to each other on a seven-hour flight to London.
Where – you guessed it– they will fall in love. However, in a twist of fate, the pair is separated after their flight with no way of contacting each other.
The pair will have to fight for another chance to meet their soulmate for a second time in what is sure to be a heartwarming story of love.
What's coming to Netflix Canada this September?
- The Devil's Plan – TBD
- Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso – TBD
- Song of the Bandits – TBD
- Vasco Rossi: Living It – TBD
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – TBD
- A Day and a Half – September 1
- Disenchantment: Part 5 – September 1
- Friday Night Plan – September 1
- Happy Ending – September 1
- Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 4 – September 1
- 300 – September 1
- Are We There Yet? – September 1
- F9: The Fast Saga – September 1
- Halloween Kills – September 1
- I Spit on Your Grave – September 1
- Jexi – September 1
- Madagascar – September 1
- One Piece: Adventure of Nebulandia – September 1
- One Piece: Episode of East Blue - Luffy and His Four Crewmates' Great Adventure – September 1
- One Piece: Episode of Skypiea –September 1
- One Piece Film: Gold – September 1
- One Piece: Heart of Gold –September 1
- One Piece: 3D2Y - Overcome Ace's Death! Luffy's Vow to His Friends –September 1
- Pitch Perfect –September 1
- Pitch Perfect 2 –September 1
- Pitch Perfect 3 –September 1
- Rumor Has It –September 1
- Straight Outta Compton –September 1
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 –September 1
- Young Sheldon: Season 6 –September 1
- Is She the Wolf? –September 3
- PAW Patrol: Season 9 – September 4
- Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs – September 5
- 6ixtynin9 The Series – September 6
- Infamy – September 6
- Predators – September 6
- Reporting For Duty – September 6
- Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America – September 6
- Tahir's House – September 6
- Dear Child – September 7
- GAMERA -Rebirth – September 7
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3 – September 7
- Top Boy: Season 3 – September 7
- Virgin River: Season 5 – September 7
- What If – September 7
- A Time Called You – September 8
- Burning Body – September 8
- Rosa Peral's Tapes – September 8
- Selling The OC: Season 2 – September 8
- Spy Ops – September 8
- Glow Up: Season 5 – September 12
- Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here – September 12
- The Wolf of Wall Street – September 12
- Class Act – September 13
- Freestyle – September 13
- Wrestlers – September 13
- Barbie - A Touch of Magic: Season 1 – September 14
- Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction – September 14
- Once Upon a Crime – September 14
- Thursday's Widows – September 14
- About Time – September 15
- The Club: Part 2 – September 15
- El Conde – September 15
- Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 7 – September 15
- Love at First Sight – September 15
- Miseducation – September 15
- Surviving Summer: Season 2 – September 15
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5 – September 18
- Kountry Wayne: A Woman's Prayer – September 19
- The Saint of Second Chances – September 19
- American Hustle – September 20
- Hard Broken – September 20
- American Pie – September 21
- American Pie 2 – September 21
- American Wedding – September 21
- KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2 – September 21
- Scissor Seven: Season 4 – September 21
- Sex Education: Season 4 – September 21
- Snowpiercer – September 21
- The Black Book – September 22
- How To Deal With a Heartbreak – September 22
- Love Is Blind: Season 5 – September 22
- Spy Kids: Armageddon – September 22
- Little Baby Bum: Music Time – September 25
- Who Killed Jill Dando? – September 26
- Encounters – September 27
- Overhaul – September 27
- Street Flow 2 – September 27
- Castlevania: Nocturne – September 28
- The Equalizer – September 28
- Love is in the Air – September 28
- The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo – September 28
- Choona – September 29
- Do Not Disturb – September 29
- Love Is Blind: Season 5 – September 29
- Nowhere – September 29
- Power Rangers Cosmic Fury – September 29
- A Nightmare on Elm Street – September 30
- Troy – September 30
What's leaving Netflix Canada in September?
- Space Jam: A New Legacy – September 1
- Scream – September 7
- Interstellar – September 15
- The Suicide Squad – September 22
- Jurassic Park – September 30
- Jurassic Park III – September 30
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park – September 30