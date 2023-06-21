Here's Everything New On Netflix Canada In July 2023 & Your Summer Binge Is Right Here
New seasons of The Witcher and Too Hot To Handle!
Netflix Canada just released what will be coming out in July 2023, and fans are in for a treat.
The streaming platform will be bringing back new seasons of fan-favourite shows likeThe Witcher and TooHot To Handle alongside documentaries, stand-up specials and more.
But with all this exciting new content, July will also see some shows and programs leaving the platform, so it might be your last chance to catch a few things before they're gone from Netflix Canada for good.
Take a look below at all of the changes that'll be coming up.
What's new to Netflix Canada for July?
July is right around the corner, and so are new seasons of your favourite binge-worthy shows on Netflix Canada.
The Witcher is returning for season three, volume two, on July 27, and fans will be able to tune in to the fantasy adventure series as Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) desperately try and keep young Circi (Freya Allan) safe as war looms on the horizon.
This season is particularly special, considering it's Cavill's last as Geralt before Liam Hemsworth takes over the role in season four – so Witcher fans will want to savour the last remaining episodes before the change takes place.
It wouldn't be summer without hot singles, so if you've been craving your dose of reality dating shows, you won't have to wait much longer.
Too Hot To Handle season five will be dropping on July 14, and Lana will have yet another group of hot and horny singles to emotionally whip into shape this summer as they compete for a $200,000 prize – the only catch being that they can't have sex.
Hell, even a kiss is going to cost them some big bucks!
If you're a fan of legal dramas, you'll be happy to hear that The Lincoln Lawyer is returning with part one of season two on July 6, and you'll be able to catch up on all the sticky situations Mickey (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) and his firm get up too, including defending a woman who's been charged with murder that he happens to be "entangled" with.
Comedy fans will also be served up a treat this summer with a new special from Tom Segura.
Segura's comedy special Tom Segura: Sledgehammer is set to come out on July 4, where he chats about raising two sons and sharing gummies with his mom.
If after all that laughter, you're craving something sweet, you can tune in for the third season of Sweet Magnolias on July 20, where drama is always afoot in the southern town of Serenity.
What's coming to Netflix Canada this July?
- The Dragon Prince: Season 5 –TBD
- Dream – TBD
- Kohrra – TBD
- The Murderer – TBD
- THE DAYS – July 1
- Bridesmaids – July 1
- The Danish Girl – July 1
- Dreamgirls – July 1
- Fool's Gold – July 1
- The Girl on the Train – July 1
- Going the Distance – July 1
- Hello, My Name Is Doris – July 1
- Horrible Bosses – July 1
- Legends of the Fall – July 1
- Marie Antoinette – July 1
- Midnight Express – July 1
- My Girl – July 1
- The Nice Guys – July 1
- Oddbods: Season 3 – July 1
- ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark – July 1
- ONE PIECE: TV Original 2 – July 1
- Spider-Man: Homecoming – July 1
- The Squid and the Whale – July 1
- Titanic – July 1
- Trainwreck – July 1
- World War Z – July 1
- Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – July 2
- The Fairly OddParents: Seasons 9-10 – July 3
- Little Angel: Volume 3 – July 3
- Unknown: The Lost Pyramid – July 3
- The King Who Never Was – July 4
- Tom Segura: Sledgehammer – July 4
- Back to 15: Season 2 – July 5
- My Happy Marriage – July 5
- WHAM! –July 5
- Cascade – July 6
- Deep Fake Love – July 6
- Gold Brick – July 6
- LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4 – July 6
- The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1 – July 6
- Wake Up, Carlo! – July 6
- Fatal Seduction – July 7
- Hack My Home – July 7
- The Out-Laws –July 7
- Seasons – July 7
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie – July 10
- StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2 – July 10
- Unknown: Killer Robots – July 10
- Nineteen to Twenty – July 11
- Mr. Car and the Knights Templar – July 12
- Quarterback – July 12
- Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15 – July 12
- Sugar Rush: The Baking Point – July 12
- Burn the House Down – July 13
- Devil's Advocate – July 13
- Sonic Prime: Season 2 – July 13
- Survival of the Thickest – July 13
- The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 – July 14
- Bird Box Barcelona – July 14
- Five Star Chef – July 14
- The Lake House – July 14
- Love Tactics 2 – July 14
- Too Hot to Handle: Season 5 – July 14
- Country Queen – July 15
- First Daughter – July 15
- Morphle 3D: Season 1 – July 15
- My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1 – July 15
- The Smurfs: Season 1 – July 15
- Unknown: Cave of Bones – July 17
- The Batman – July 18
- The (Almost) Legends – July 19
- The Deepest Breath – July 19
- Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions – July 20
- Supa Team 4 – July 20
- Sweet Magnolias: Season 3 – July 20
- They Cloned Tyrone – July 21
- Texas Killing Fields – July 21
- Dew Drop Diaries – July 24
- iCarly: Seasons 1-2 – July 24
- Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine – July 24
- Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts – July 25
- Sintonia: Season 4 – July 25
- Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga – July 26
- Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case – July 26
- Happiness For Beginners – July 27
- The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders – July 27
- Paradise – July 27
- Today We'll Talk About That Day – July 27
- The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2 – July 27
- A Perfect Story – July 28
- Captain Fall – July 28
- D.P.: Season 2 – July 28
- How to Become a Cult Leader – July 28
- Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie – July 28
- The Tailor: Season 2 – July 28
- The Uncanny Counter: Season 2 – July 29
- BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 2 – July 31
- Limitless – July 31
What's leaving Netflix Canada in July?
- A Quiet Place Part II – July 12
- RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 1 – July 14
- Ip Man – July 20
- Ip Man 2 – July 20
- Ip Man 3 – July 20
- Ip Man 4: The Finale – July 20
- In the Heights – July 27
- Jane The Virgin: Seasons 1-5 – July 30