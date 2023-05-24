Netflix Canada Just Dropped Its June List & It's Jam-Packed With Favourites
New episodes of Never Have I Ever and The Witcher!
If you're busy making plans for summer, you might want to set some time aside for binge-watching because Netflix Canada has released its June list and there's a whole lot to unpack here.
First and foremost, this sees the return of some of your favourite TV characters as new seasons of popular shows are to be released soon.
What to watch on Netflix Canada this June
A new season of Black Mirror is coming your way. That's right, the British series that blew so many minds thanks to its intense and critical view of technology, is back after a four-year hiatus. Although an exact date or details of the episodes haven't been released yet, season six does promise to be the "most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected season yet." Intrigued, much?
For something a bit more light-hearted, there's Never Have I Ever. The fourth and final season of the comedy-drama starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi will be hitting screens on June 8. With senior year here, Devi and the gang deal with everything from college conundrums to crushes.
If you missed this blockbuster movie when it hit theatres a few years ago, here's your chance to catch it on your home screen. Dune will be releasing on June 10 so you can follow Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in this visually brilliant adventure set on the planet Arrakis.
Meanwhile, fans of action can look forward to Chris Hemsworth starring in Extraction 2. This time around, his character is tasked with breaking the family of a Georgian gangster out of prison. You'll be able to catch Tyler Rake take on this impossible mission on June 16.
And finally, Volume 1 of Season 3 of The Witcher will be out on June 29. Expect drama, action, magic and more of Jaskier's singing from the fantasy show many have called the next Game of Thrones.
Here is everything coming to Netflix Canada in June 2023
- Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom — June 1
- The Days — June 1
- A Beautiful Life — June 1
- LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising — June 1
- Cooties — June 1
- Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd — June 1
- Enough — June 1
- Fear — June 1
- First Knight — June 1
- Girls5eva: Season 2 — June 1
- The Italian Job — June 1
- Mean Girls — June 1
- Miss Congeniality — June 1
- Mr Peabody & Sherman — June 1
- Muster Dogs — June 1
- Nanny McPhee — June 1
- Narry McPhee and the Big Bang — June 1
- Ride Along — June 1
- Savages — June 1
- Starsky & Hutch — June 1
- The Substitute — June 1
- Manifest: Season 4 Part 2 — June 2
- Missed Connections — June 2
- Rich in Love 2 — June 2
- Scoop — June 2
- Valeria: Season 3 — June 2
- The Campaign — June 3
- Boss Level — June 4
- Barracuda Queens — June 5
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4 — June 6
- Arnold — June 7
- Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3 — June 7
- Never Have I Ever: Season 4 — June 8
- Tour de France: Unchained — June 8
- A Lot Like Love — June 9
- Bloodhounds — June 9
- Human Resources: Season 2 — June 9
- The Playing Card Killer — June 9
- Tex Mex Motors — June 9
- This World Can't Tear Me Down — June 9
- The Wonder Weeks — June 9
- You Do You — June 9
- Dune — June 10
- The Girl Next Door — June 10
- Baby Driver — June 11
- Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact — June 13
- Blindness — June 14
- Our Planet II — June 14
- The Surrogacy — June 14
- Dirty Grandpa — June 15
- L.A. Confidential — June 15
- Life or Something Like It — June 15
- Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King — June 16
- Extraction 2 — June 16
- King the Land (KR) — June 17
- See You in My 19th Life (KR) — June 17
- Animal Kingdom: Season 6 — June 19
- Not Quite Narwhal — June 19
- Take Care of Maya — June 19
- 85 South: Ghetto Legends — June 20
- Break Point: Part 2 — June 21
- Devil's Advocate — June 22
- Glamorous — June 22
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back — June 22
- Let's Get Divorced — June 22
- Skull Island — June 22
- Sleeping Dog — June 22
- Catching Killers: Season 3 — June 23
- iNumber Number: Jozi Gold — June 23
- King of Clones — June 23
- Make Me Believe — June 23
- The Perfect Find — June 23
- Through My Window: Across the Sea — June 23
- King Richard — June 24
- Titans: Season 4 — June 25
- Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate — June 28
- Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators — June 28
- Run Rabbit Run — June 28
- Ōoku: The Inner Chambers — June 29
- The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1 — June 29
- Alone: Season 9 — June 30
- Is it Cake, Too?! — June 30
- Nimona — June 30
- Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5 — June 30
- Black Mirror Season 6 — date not revealed
- Celebrity — date not revealed
- Delete — date not revealed
Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in June 2023
- Blindspot: Seasons 1-5 — June 14
- Booksmart — June 18
- Midsommar — June 28
- Lethal Weapon: Seasons 1-3 — June 30
- The Bourne Legacy — June 30
- The Bourne Supremacy — June 30
- The Bourne Ultimatum — June 30