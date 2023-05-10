Netflix Is Dropping So Many Big Movies This Summer & Here's What You Can Watch (TRAILERS)
A Bird Box spinoff, plus flicks starring Chris Hemsworth and JLo! 🍿
Netflix has just unveiled its upcoming movie releases for the summer, and let's just say there's a whole lot to look forward to as the weather gets warmer.
From action-thrillers to rom-coms, there are so many new movies that'll make you want to crank up that air conditioning, stay in and host a big movie night.
To begin with, Mother is all set to hit your screens very soon. This action movie stars none other than Jennifer Lopez in the titular role as a former assassin who has to come out of hiding when her daughter lands in trouble. If you can't wait to see J-Lo in action, the movie will hit Netflix this week, on May 12.
THE MOTHER | Jennifer Lopez | Official Trailer | Netflixwww.youtube.com
It's not the only action movie you have to look forward to. Come June 16, Extraction 2 will be releasing. So, if you were a fan of the first movie, where Chris Hemsworth attempts to save the son of an imprisoned crime lord, get ready for round two. This time around, the black ops mercenary is tasked with breaking the family of a Georgian gangster out of prison.
EXTRACTION 2 | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflixwww.youtube.com
If you're in the mood for something spookier, Bird Box Barcelona will be out on July 14. Set in a world where being blindfolded offers the best chance of survival against a mysterious force, this is bound to be a nail-biter. As the name suggests, it's set in Barcelona this time around, where a few survivors gang together to try and escape the city.
BIRD BOX BARCELONA | Announcement | Netflixwww.youtube.com
If you're looking for something that'll make you laugh, The Out-Laws will be released on July 7. The flick stars Adam Devine as a bank manager about to marry the love of his life when his bank is held up.... and he has reason to believe his future in-laws are involved with the heist.
Movies coming to Netflix this summer 2023
- The Mother - May 12
- Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me - May 16
- Victim/Suspect - May 23
- Extraction 2 - June 16
- Take Care of Maya - June 19
- The Perfect Find - June 23
- Wham! - July 5
- The Out-Laws - July 7
- Bird Box Barcelona - July 14
- The Deepest Breath - July 19
- They Cloned Tyrone - July 21
- Happiness for Beginners - July 27
- Heart of Stone - August 11
- The Monkey King - August 18
- You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah - August 25
- Choose Love - August 31
