Netflix Canada Just Dropped Its New List For May & Here's Everything You Can Binge
New seasons from the Bridgerton series and Selling Sunset! 🍿🙌
Listen up, Netflix Canada fans! The streaming giant has just released its list of new shows in May, and there's plenty to keep you occupied next month.
And this includes everything from your favourite reality shows to some brand-new spin-offs — so you won't have to wonder what to watch on Netflix Canada for the next few weeks!
If you're an avid fan of Bridgerton, then hold onto your hats and tiaras because the historical world will be coming back to screens on May 4. The prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, will follow the love story of a young Queen Charlotte and King George of England.
New on Netflix Canada | May 2023
Meanwhile, Netflix fans will also get a chance to catch Jennifer Lopez show off her acting chops in the upcoming The Mother, dropping May 12. The film features the star as a deadly assassin who is forced to come out of hiding when she finds out the daughter she gave up years ago is in trouble.
Also launching the same day is none other than the seventh season of Queer Eye. This time you'll get to catch the Fab Five in the city of New Orleans as they transform lives and wardrobes.
For fans of the popular To All the Boys series, there's XO, Kitty, a spin-off that will see the youngest of the Covey sisters, Kitty, embark on a quest to find true love. And this includes going to Seoul to enroll in the same high school as her late mother. Gorgeous views of Seoul and some teen drama is guaranteed.
You also have a whole new season ofSelling Sunset to look forward to! The reality TV series will be dropping its sixth season on May 19 and promises that "the stakes and stilettos are as high as they’ve ever been at the brokerage." Expect big changes from longtime agents and two new team members.
Everything new on Netflix Canada in May 2023:
- 3 Ninjas: Kick Back - May 1
- American Gangster - May 1
- Blood QuantumThe Butterfly Effect - May 1
- Fifty Shades of Grey - May 1
- FlightHell or High Water - May 1
- Hop - May 1
- How to Be Single - May 1
- Little Fockers - May 1
- Meet the Fockers - May 1
- Meet the Parents - May 1
- Pacific Rim - May 1
- Rainbow High: Season 3 - May 1
- Simply Irresistible - May 1
- Snowtime! - May 1
- Spotlight - May 1
- Stuart Little - May 1
- Love Village - May 2
- The Tailor - May 2
- Jewish Matchmaking - May 3
- The Flash: Season 9 - May 4
- Larva Family - May 4
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story - May 4
- Sanctuary - May 4
- Mamma Mia! - May 7
- Spirit Rangers: Season 2 - May 8
- Hannah Gadsby: Something Special - May 9
- Dance Brothers - May 10
- Missing: Dead or Alive? - May 10
- Queen Cleopatra - May 10
- Royalteen: Princess Margrethe - May 10
- Ultraman: Season 3 - May 10
- Black Knight - May 12
- Call Me Kate - May 12
- The Mother - May 12
- Mulligan - May 12
- Queer Eye: Season 7 - May 12
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin - May 14
- Book Club - May 15
- The Boss Baby: Family Business - May 15
- Nitro Rush - May 15
- Side Effects - May 15
- Starbuck - May 15
- Wind River - May 15
- Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me - May 16
- Instant Family - May 16
- Ted - May 16
- Ted 2 - May 16
- Faithfully Yours - May 17
- Fanfic - May 17
- McGREGOR FOREVER - May 17
- Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 - May 17
- Working: What We Do All Day - May 17
- Kitti Katz - May 18
- XO, Kitty - May 18
- Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune - May 18
- Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery - May 19
- Muted - May 19
- Selling Sunset: Season 6 - May 19
- Young, Famous & African: Season 2 - May 19
- A Dark Truth - May 21
- Jack Reacher - May 21
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back - May 21
- Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron - May 21
- You've Got Mail - May 21
- The Boss Baby - May 22
- The Creature Cases: Chapter 3 - May 22
- MerPeople - May 23
- Victim/Suspect - May 23
- Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer - May 23
- Hard Feelings - May 24
Mother's Day - May 24
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 - May 24
The Ultimatum: Queer Love - May 24
- FUBAR - May 25
- Barbecue Showdown: Season 2 - May 26
- Blood & Gold - May 26
- Tin & Tina - May 26
- Turn of the Tide - May 26
- Masterminds - May 28
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3 - May 30
- Hitch - May 31
- Mixed by Erry - May 31
- Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 - May 31
- The Ultimatum: Queer Love (new episodes) - May 31
Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in May 2023
- Star: Seasons 1-3 - April 7
- Bordertown: Seasons 1-3 - April 10
- The 100: Seasons 1-7 - April 20
- Billy Madison - April 23
- Full House: Seasons 1-8 - April 23
- Midnight Diner: Seasons 1-3 - April 23