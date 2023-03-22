Netflix Canada's April List Has Dropped & There Are So Many Binge-Worthy Shows Coming Up
From BEEF to a new season of Indian Matchmaking!
Netflix Canada may be taking on some heat due to its recent password-sharing crackdown, but its April list may just help with all that.
The streaming service just shared a list of movies and tv shows coming to the platform next month, and there are so many popular series to catch up with.
For starters, BEEF is a comedy-drama following a road rage incident between two strangers that sparks an escalating feud. The series, which releases on April 6, features stars like Steven Yeun and Ali Wong and is a must-watch for fans of black comedy.
Meanwhile, if crime drama is more your speed, you might want to catch up with Florida Man which will be available starting March 13. The limited series features Edgar Ramirez in the main role as an ex-cop forced to return to Florida, when a quick gig turns into a wild treasure hunt.
Also coming up is Queens on the Run, a fun action-comedy about four best friends that take a road trip they had planned in high school, unaware of all that they're going to run into in the process. The film is set to release on April 14.
April 20 will see the release of The Diplomat, a series starring Keri Russell. The film follows a career diplomat who lands a high-profile job that she's unsuited for, with big consequences for her future political career and her marriage.
And of course, fans of Sima Taparia will want to hold onto their hats because season three of Indian Matchmaking will be coming out on April 21. This time around, the famous matchmaker will be taking her skills to other big cities around the globe, including London!
Everything new to Netflix Canada in April 2023:
- 10,000 B.C. - April 1
- Catwoman - April 1
- ClickCrash - April 1
- Dr. Seuss' The Lorax - April 1
- Girls Trip - April 1
- How to Train Your Dragon 2 - April 1
- Jurassic Park - April 1
- Laurence Anyways - April 1
- LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2 - April 1
- Louis Cyr, l'homme le plus fort du monde - April 1
- The Many Saints of Newark - April 1
- Miracles from Heaven - April 1
- Mission: Impossible - Fallout - April 1
- Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol - April 1
- Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation - April 1
- New York Minute - April 1
- Shark Tale - April 1
- Something's Gotta Give - April 1
- Superbad - April 1
- Wild Wild West - April 1
- You Got Served - April 1
- Zathura: A Space Adventure - April 1
- War Sailor - April 2
- My Name Is Mo’Nique - April 4
- The Signing April 4
- Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now - April 5
- BEEF - April 6
- Chupa - April 7
- Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign - April 7
- Oh Belinda - April 7
- Thicker Than Water - April 7
- Transatlantic - April 7
- Hunger - April 8
- Spiral: From the Book of Saw - April 8
- CoComelon: Season 8 - April 10
- Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman - April 11
- American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing - April 12
- Operation: Nation - April 12
- Smother-in-Law: Season 2 - April 12
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2 - April 13
- Florida Man - April 13
- Obsession - April 13
- Phenomena - April 14
- Queenmaker- April 14
- Queens on the Run - April 14
- Seven Kings Must Die - April 14
- Doctor Cha - April 15
- The Nutty Boy Part - April 16
- Oggy Oggy: Season 2 - April 17
- Better Call Saul: Season 6 - April 18
- How to Get Rich - April 18
- Longest Third Date - April 18
- Chimp Empire - April 19
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always - April 19
- 42 - April 20
- The Diplomat - April 20
- Tooth Pari: When Love Bites - April 20
- 8 Mile - April 21
- A Tourist's Guide to Love - April 21
- Chokehold - April 21
- Erin Brockovich - April 21
- Indian Matchmaking: Season 3 - April 21
- One More Time - April 21
- Rough Diamonds - April 21
- Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4 - April 22
- Stowaway - April 22
- John Mulaney: Baby J - April 25
- The Good Bad Mother - April 26
- Kiss, Kiss! - April 26
- Love After Music - April 26
- Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2 - April 27
- The Matchmaker - April 27
- The Nurse - April 27
- Sharkdog: Season 3 - April 27
- Sweet Tooth: Season 2 - April 27
- AKA - April 28
- InuYasha: Season 6 - April 28
- King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch - April 28
Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in April 2023:
- Shrek Forever After - April 11
- Shrek the Third - April 11
- Despicable Me - April 14
- Despicable Me 2 - April 14
- Bill Nye: Science Guy - April 24
- The IT Crowd: Series 1-5 - April 25
- Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5 - April 27