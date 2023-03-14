6 Movies & TV Shows To Binge On Netflix Canada If You've Just Finished 'The Last Of Us'
Get your fill of zombies and dystopian drama!
Can't get enough of Joel and Ellie inThe Last of Us?
If you're like many of us, and the recent The Last of Us season finale left a gaping hole in your heart, all hope's not lost.
The good news is The Last of Us has officially been renewed for another season by HBO, although it might be a year or more before we spot our favourite stars on screen again.
And if you're wondering how to keep yourself occupied in the meantime, Netflix Canada actually has loads of similar content — from dystopian dramas to zombie action — to keep you busy.
So, here are just a few movies and TV shows like The Last of Usto look out for next time you're mindlessly scrolling for something to watch!
The Road
Based on a book of the same name, The Road follows a man and his son making their way through the world — which has turned into a post-apocalyptic wasteland.
With minimal resources and dangerous tribes wandering around, this film portrays a bleak picture and will most definitely remind you of The Last of Us.
The unique relationship between the man and his son also makes this a movie for your must-watch list.
I Am Legend
Loosely based on a novel of the same name, this film is set in a world where a virus meant to cure cancer instead turned people into vampire-like mutants that only come out at night.
The film features Will Smith as Robert Neville, the last human being left in New York.
Apart from trying to keep himself and his loyal companion — a dog named Sam — alive in this post-apocalyptic world, he also struggles with finding a cure for this virus.
The Walking Dead
A fan-favourite and the longest-running zombie series out there, The Walking Dead is not to be missed.
The show follows Sheriff Rick Grimes as he struggles to find his family and keep them alive amid a zombie apocalypse.
There are many similarities between this one and The Last of Us, including some gripping moments, loads of bloodshed, and the underlying concept that zombies aren't the only bad guys out there.
It's a great watch and, with 11 seasons in its entirety, you're sure to be occupied.
That being said, the show has been criticized for being slow over some of these seasons, so you might want be prepared for that!
A Quiet Place
Any horror or thriller fan should catch up with this film as well as its sequel, both of which are currently available through Netflix Canada.
The film follows a family as they navigate through a world that's been taken over by terrifying and lethal creatures that are blind but have ultra-sensitive hearing.
The nail-biter features some phenomenal performances from Emily Blunt, John Krasinski and Millicent Simmonds and will very much make you appreciate your ability to blast music as loud as you want.
Bird Box
In a similar vein as A Quiet Place, this Netflix Original falls Sandra Bullock and she tries to protect two young children in an increasingly dangerous world.
This time around, it's sight and not sound that's dangerous, and the three of them have to undertake much of their difficult journey while blindfolded.
Dark, gritty and moving, Bird Box will definitely keep you glued to your seat.
Black Summer
If you feel like there's nothing quite like some good ol' Zombie action, then Black Summer is another great bet.
The series follows the early days of an apocalypse, as strangers gang together to try to find their loved ones.
With genuinely terrifying zombies and great camera work, this is a great one for those who love the horror/ thriller genre.
If you're wondering what else to watch this month, Netflix Canada has a bunch of new releases in March, including Shadow and Bone and Sex/ Life.