Pedro Pascal Raved About Canada Last Night & Revealed He's Coming Back
"We couldn't have done it without Canada." 😭
From when The Last of Usfirst began filming in Alberta, all through the weekly releases and even last night on the Oscars red carpet, Pedro Pascal hasn't been quiet about his love of Canada.
And Canadians can't get enough of him, either — as The Last of Us finale aired, you could probably hear millions of hearts breaking across the country. Meanwhile, Pascal was strutting the red carpet and chatting with Etalk about how he's excited to return to the Great White North.
Oh yeah, he'll be back.
"We couldn't have done it without Canada, frankly," said Pascal. "Because of its physical landscape, our crew, 12 months — I miss it. I'm going back."
Season two has long been confirmed, but it will likely follow the narrative of The Last of Us 2 videogame, which focuses on Ellie's story a bit later on in life — needless to say, it's comforting fans to know that Pascal will be reprising his role.
Plus, the fact that it's again going to be filmed in Canada is undeniably exciting.
The Last of Us cast spent roughly a year filming in Alberta, and in that time, it seems that many of them fell in love with the province's gorgeous scenery — especially Pascal (AKA Joel Miller and the internet's official "cool, slutty daddy").
The comments responding to the TikTok video of the red carpet interview confirm the undeniable reality that Canada loves Pascal, too. Like, a lot.
One user wrote, "why is he so damn charming and handsome???"
This, of course, is a question that will likely baffle minds for eons.