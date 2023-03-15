'The Last Of Us' Fans Are Speculating That Season 2 Will Be Filmed In BC & Here's Why
They make a pretty convincing argument.
The Last of Us finale just aired earlier this week and fans are already holding their breath for the second season — and it shouldn't be too long of a wait. The cast has confirmed that they'll be coming back to Canada, and though the first season was filmed in Alberta, West Coast fans have hopes for a B.C. shoot in the near future.
The rumour primarily stems from a Reddit user's "friend of a friend," who claims that Vancouver will be doubling as Seattle in the next season (the sequel to The Last of Us video game is set there).
It's pretty common for Vancouver to stand in for various Pacific Northwest locales — examples include To All The Boys I Loved Before (filmed here, set in Portland) and Twilight (there are so many iconic movie locations across the Lower Mainland) — and Redditors are thus convinced The Last of Us season two should be filmed in Vancouver, Seattle's northern neighbour.
Come to think of it, a lot of the scenery from the videogame is built right into the fabric of Vancouver.
Other folks argued that a lot of the crew is from Vancouver (and the show's IMDb credits back this claim up), so a B.C. shoot is a logical move.
But one Reddit user warns against getting your hopes up too high too fast.
Regardless of where in Canada the upcoming season is filmed, you can bet that the Great White North will continue receiving lots of praise from The Last of Us cast. Pedro Pascal's even said that he misses it.