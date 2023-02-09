Netflix's Password Sharing Crackdown Has Started In Canada & Here's What You Should Know
The era of sharing a password is coming to an end. 😭
Netflix has finally revealed details about its new password sharing rules in Canada — and let's just say your binge-watching might be about to get more expensive.
On February 8, the streaming platform announced that it would be rolling out new features in four countries ...and Canada happens to be one of them.
According to Netflix Canada, it's all part of a plan to give members "greater control over who can access their account" and eliminate "confusion about when and how you can share Netflix."
Changes will apply in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain, effective immediately.
If you have a Netflix account (or use somebody else's), here's what you need to know ASAP.
How do Netflix Canada's new password sharing restrictions work?
Starting Wednesday, Netflix will be contacting its Canadian customers to outline exactly how the new limits work.
To quickly summarize it, customers will have to set up a "primary location." Anyone living in that household will still be able to use that Netflix account.
Members of the household can also watch Netflix on their personal devices or log into a new TV (for example, if they are travelling) so you don't have to worry about that.
However, here comes the tricky part. If you're not part of the household the account is linked to — but still use the same account — the streaming service says you must transfer your profile to a new account.
This means you can retain your personalized recommendations, viewing history and more, but you will have to pay up.
Members who have Netflix Standard or Premium plans (as opposed to the Basic plans) do have another option, though.
They can add an extra person (from outside their household) to the account, which will come with its own profile, personalized recommendations, login and password.
The catch is that only two people (max) from outside the household can be added to the plan. Plus, they will have to pay an additional $7.99 a month per person. Ouch!
That price sits between Netflix Canada's cheapest subscription plan, Basic With Ads ($5.99 per month), and its Basic plan ($9.99 per month).
The news comes after weeks of rumours that the streaming giant was cracking down on password sharing globally.
According to Netflix, over 100 million households are sharing accounts, and that's impacting its ability to "invest in great new TV and films."
"A Netflix account is intended for one household and members can choose from a range of plans with different features," the latest statement says.
It's a far cry from Netflix's original concept — and its now-viral 2017 tweet declaring "love is sharing a password" is just proof of this.
The company has also said that they will be refining these new features based on member feedback, so Netflix viewers might just have to watch this space to see how things change.
