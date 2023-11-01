Disney+ Is Ending Password Sharing In Canada & 'Restrictions' Are Coming Into Effect
If you're a Disney+ subscriber or use somebody else's account to stream shows and movies, changes are coming into effect in Canada.
Disney+ password sharing is coming to an end now which makes it the latest streaming service to crack down on who can access content.
Here's what you need to know about Disney+ password sharing, Disney+ prices, cancelling Disney+, and how prices compare to streaming services like Netflix.
What is happening to Disney+ password sharing?
Disney+ recently sent an email to subscribers about a crackdown on password sharing, the launch of a new subscription that's an ad-supported plan, and an update to the subscriber agreement, CTV News reported.
"We're implementing restrictions on your ability to share your account or login credentials outside of your household," the streaming service told subscribers in the email.
All of these updates have come into effect as of Wednesday, November 1 in Canada, according to Disney+.
However, that doesn't apply to annual subscribers in Quebec.
Disney+ also noted that subscribers will see these updates on their next billing date, CTV News reported.
How much is Disney+ in Canada?
If you're not a subscriber or just haven't seen what all the subscription plans are, you might be wondering how much Disney+ in Canada costs.
There is a Premium subscription that costs $14.99 a month, or $149.99 a year which is 15% off.
You get video quality up to 4K UHD & HDR, four streams at the same time, downloads, Dolby Atmos support, and ad-free streaming with the Premium plan.
With the Standard subscription, you get video quality up to 1080p Full HD, two streams at the same time, downloads, Dolby Atmos support, and ad-free streaming.
You have to pay $11.99 a month, or $119.99 a year which is 15% off, for the Standard plan.
Then, the Standard with Ads subscription costs $7.99 a month. There is no option to pay annually rather than monthly with this plan.
You get video quality up to 1080p Full HD and two streams at the same time with the ad-supported subscription.
Now that Disney+ is cracking down on password sharing outside of households, you might have to choose between these subscription plans or stop using the streaming service.
There is currently no Disney+ free trial available in Canada.
How do I cancel a Disney+ subscription?
If you're wondering how to cancel Disney+ now that "restrictions on your ability to share your account or login credentials outside of your household" are being implemented, here's what you need to know.
Disney+ subscribers can cancel their subscriptions at any time but cancelling your subscription won't delete your Disney+ account though.
If you're billed directly by Disney+ and want to cancel your subscription, you have to log in to your account through a computer or a mobile browser.
Then, once you're logged in, you have to go into your profile and select "Account."
You have to select your Disney+ subscription under "Subscription" after that and select "Cancel Subscription."
When you do that, you'll be prompted to share your reason for cancelling, fill out an optional survey and complete your cancellation.
You'll continue to have access to Disney+ even after you cancel your subscription until the end of your current payment cycle but will not be charged moving forward.
After you've cancelled your Disney+ subscription, you're also able to delete your Disney+ account which will delete your email address, first and last name, and profile name and attributes.
That will also make all of your Disney+ account information anonymous so it's not associated with your email address anymore.
If you've made a cancellation request but then changed your mind, you can actually restart your Disney+ subscription and continue without any interruptions to your access.
You need to log in to Disney+ through a computer or mobile browser and then go to your profile, select "Account," select "Restart Subscription," and select "Agree" to confirm your subscription.
If your subscription has been fully cancelled and is now inactive, your restart options will appear directly after you log back into your Disney+ account.
What are Disney+ prices compared to Netflix, Prime Video and Crave?
Now that Disney+ is cracking down on password sharing and Netflix has ended password sharing in Canada, you might be curious about how prices for streaming services compare.
Disney+ prices in Canada are:
- Premium — $14.99 a month, or $149.99 a year, gets you video quality up to 4K UHD & HDR, four streams at the same time, downloads, Dolby Atmos support, and ad-free streaming
- Standard — $11.99 a month, or $119.99 a year, gets you video quality up to 1080p full HD, two streams at the same time, downloads, Dolby Atmos support, and ad-free streaming
- Standard with Ads — $7.99 a month gets you video quality up to 1080p full HD and two streams at the same time
Also, Netflix prices are:
- Premium — $20.99 a month gets you the "best" video quality with 4K+HDR resolution, downloads, and compatibility with TVs, computers, mobile phones and tablets
- Standard — $16.49 a month gets you "great" video quality with 1080p resolution, downloads, and compatibility with TVs, computers, mobile phones and tablets
- Standard with Ads — $5.99 a month gets you "great" video quality with 1080p resolution, and compatibility with TVs, computers, mobile phones and tablets
For Amazon Prime Video in Canada, the subscription prices are:
- Prime monthly — $9.99 a month gets you access to Prime Video, free two-day shipping, unlimited music streaming, unlimited reading on any device and unlimited photo storage
- Prime annual — $99 a year, which is equivalent to $8.25 a month, gets you access to Prime Video, free two-day shipping, unlimited music streaming, unlimited reading on any device and unlimited photo storage
Crave subscription prices are:
- Premium — $19.99 a month, or $199.90 a year, gets you up to 4K video quality, offline downloads, live channels, four streams at the same time, and ad-free streaming
- Standard — $14.99 a month, or $149.90 a year, gets you up to 4K video quality and four streams at the same time
- Basic — $9.99 a month, or $99.90 a year, gets you up to 720p video quality and one stream at the same time
