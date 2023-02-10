These Shows Are Leaving Netflix Canada This Month & The List Includes Canadian Favourites
Ew, Netflix!
It’s not been the best month for Netflix Canada subscribers.
Not only has the streaming giant started enforcing its password sharing crackdown this week, but there are a bunch of shows leaving the platform before the end of month – and that includes some Canadian favourites.
According to Netflix Canada, all six seasons of Schitt's Creek will be removed from the streaming service on February 28.
This means it might just be your last chance to watch the antics of the Rose family and hear Alexis say "Ew, David" on Netflix in Canada.
And, if that's not bad enough, it's not the only beloved Canadian show being permanently axed from Netflix Canada in February.
\u201cI absolutely loved watching Schitt\u2019s Creek. I wish I had seen it earlier though. Unfortunately Netflix is taking it down this month.\u201d— Ify (@Ify) 1675750709
All five seasons of comedy Kim's Convenience will also be saying goodbye to the streaming platform on February 28. So, if you want to catch up with the hilarious Korean-Canadian Kim family, you might want to do it fast.
Another Canadian shows that will be removed on the same date is Heartland, a comedy-drama set in an Albertan family ranch.
Murdoch Mysteries, the Canadian television drama series that follows fictional police detective William Murdoch in the late 19th- early 20th centuries, is also leaving Netflix on the same date.
And finally, there's bad news for fans of cooking shows because Netflix will also be bidding farewell to The Great Canadian Baking Show at the end of this month.
That's a lot of great Canadian content that's disappearing off Netflix, so if any of those are on your must-watch list, you might want to get to it sooner rather than later.
If you're wondering why so much Canadian content is leaving the streaming giant, there is a good reason.
The Canadian Press reports that CBC has decided not to renew its deal with Netflix Canada for these titles, in order to support its own streaming service CBC Gem.
So, all is not lost. If you do want to catch these shows, you'll have to head to CBC Gem instead.
Some other movies and shows set to be removed from Netflix Canada in February include Wonder Woman (1984), The Departed, Hereditary, and seasons of New Amsterdam and When Calls the Heart.
The news of so many popular Canadian shows being withdrawn from Netflix has definitely got some Canadian viewers riled up.
As one Twitter user put it, "Schitt's Creek leaving Netflix is a sign to cancel."
\u201cSchitt\u2019s Creek leaving Netflix is a sign to cancel\u201d— Katie Andrews (@Katie Andrews) 1675817277
It's not the only reason some Canadians are talking about cancelling Netflix, either.
The streaming giant recently rolled out its password-sharing crackdown, and many viewers are being notified of the changes.
"Netflix Canada is implementing an extra $8 charge today if you share your account with people outside your household. Just a friendly reminder to cancel today before your next billing cycle like I did," one Twitter user said.
\u201cOhhhhh boy @netflix you\u2019re definitely losing MANY customers from this. #Netflixcanada \ud83d\udd95\ud83c\udffb\u201d— Mary Beaulieu (@Mary Beaulieu) 1675989820
"Since I am no longer allowed to share my Netflix password, I will no longer be sharing my money with them," another tweeted.
The company says it will be refining the new features based on customer feedback, so Netflix viewers might have to keep an eye on this space to see how things pan out.