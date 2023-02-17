Morning Brief: John Tory's Last Day, The Best Streaming Services That Aren't Netflix & More
9 things you need to know for Friday, February 17.
Good morning
Off The Top: Did we miss Zellers for the food? Because the Canadian retail chain sure thinks so. Ahead of its 2023 return to the market, Zellers has shared its in-store restaurant menu and it looks... fine?
I mean, who doesn't want to indulge in a hot chicken sandwich break between shopping? No potential for mess there at all. But the hot chicken sandwich is just one of nine options that made the relaunch cut. In fact, Zellers went to great lengths to include shoppers in the menu selection process, polling potential visitors on the company's Instagram for their fav classic menu items.
In Case You Missed It
When is John Tory Resigning?
John Tory speaking at a press conference.
If after the last week of Toronto politics you're still wondering when Mayor John Tory will actually be resigning, you're not the only one. But it looks like Tory's tenure as Toronto's mayor will officially come to a close after this week. This comes after Tory oversaw the passing of the city's budget late Wednesday... which looks to have included a rather noticeable residential tax hike of 5.5%.
According to Narcity's Stuart McGinn, city hall released a statement that Tory's resignation has been officially submitted and that Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie is set to take his place after his last day in office today, February 17.
Does Olaplex Cause Hair Loss?
A woman holding a bottle of Olaplex. Right: Olaplex shampoo on display.
Anastasiia Zabolotna | Dreamstime, Mkopka | Dreamstime
Over two dozen women are alleging that the brand's products led to "severe hair loss" in a lawsuit against the hair care company. While the brand has become inescapable on social media, with both celebrity and everyday fans touting the results of the products, these women claim that the company's marketing of products that "restore damaged and healthy hair" is misleading.
A group of women filed a lawsuit with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California claiming that their use of Olaplex products has resulted in noticeable changes in their hair, including breakage, bald spots and hair loss. Asymina Kantorowicz takes us through the details and how Olaplex CEO JuE Wong is stepping in to try and reassure consumers that the company's products are reliable.
What is the best streaming service in Canada?
Disney+ on a television. Right: Shudder on a laptop.
Marques Kaspbrak | Unsplash, Monticelllo | Dreamstime
The answer? That depends. But there are certainly no shortage of content and no shortage of platforms to access it from (unless you start thinking about everything we miss out on from the U.S., but just, don't think about it). Given the new rigidity of Netflix's definition of a "household" and that the service provider no longer includes "sharing a password" as a sign of love, Canadians may just be in the market for a new streamer. In that case, Janice Rodrigues lays out the nine big streaming services available to Canadians and what's got the best value for your watching habits.
My Take? Crave has one of the best content catalogues but a glitchy and cumbersome platform. Disney+ is a bit of a TV show dark horse, especially since because of the Starz/Fox channels, you end up with way more than you'd expect from The Mouse. Tubi is getting more attention because apparently, it's where film buffs spend their time, but I wouldn't know since I'm still re-watching Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ (the comedy alone is worth the 8.99$).
What Else You Need To Know Today
💸 SAVINGS IN BULK
The only thing I want to be inflated about my groceries these days is quantity. So to keep costs low and take home value high, Mira Nabulsi set out to find the cheaper option for similar products between Bulk Barn and Dollarama. The results may surprise you...
🛍 CELEBRATE BLACK BUSINESSES
Lisa Belmonte lists 12 Black-owned Canadian businesses for consumers to show support for during Black History month and all year long. Restaurants, a tea company, jewelry, art, hair care and more, there's lots to love.
🍲 WORLD-CLASS EATERIES
Madeline Forsyth shares five Toronto restaurants that were recently listed in the Forbes Star Awards. So if you're looking for world-class eats in the 6ix, check these out.
✈️ LEAVING ON A JET PLANE
Canada's new wealth of low-cost airlines is making carry-on-only travel a good-looking option. Katherine Caspersz gives us the value breakdown of the new discount airlines and it may just be time for a vacation.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
A duo of English red-heads, Harry Potter's Ginny Weasley (actor Bonnie Wright) and singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran are both 32 today. "That's hot," because Paris Hilton is a glamourous 42 and Green Day's guyliner icon Billie Joe Armstrong is 51. But the GOAT, Michael Jordan himself, takes none of that personally because he's the big 60 today.
Wishing you a happy Family Day long weekend
Have a great weekend