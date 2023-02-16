Morning Brief: The Tragic Death Of A Thai Hero, Canada's Most Expensive Coffees & More
9 things you need to know for Thursday, February 16.
Happy "Friday Jr." — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕
Off The Top: A picture of Anita Anand has splashed all over CNN earlier this week ahead of Canada's Minister of Defence appearing in a segment. The issue? The cable news broadcaster included a photo of the wrong Anita Anand, instead featuring a headshot of a British journalist — much to the chagrin of the oft-confused non-Canadian Anand.
In Case You Missed It
Where Can You Find Good Grocery Deals In Canada?
DunkAroos cereal at the Grocery Outlet. Right: SodaStream flavour for 5 cents.
With grocery bills starting to contain more digits than the phone book, savvy shoppers are getting hip to where Canadians can get the best deals. Enter the Grocery Outlet; the discount grocery chain has a few locations scattered across Ontario and some of the bargains are downright nonsensical. Mira Nabulsi recently took a trip to the North York location in Toronto and found 5-cent SodaStream, 50-cent cartons of oat milk, 88-cent Kraft Dinner and other delicacies.
- My Take: Contrary to any suggestion that might be implied, I definitely cannot condone eating whatever that Dunkaroos-themed cereal is in the above picture.
- READ THE FULL STORY HERE
What Is The Most Expensive Coffee Chain In Canada?
A Tim Hortons sign. Right: A Starbucks Frappucino.
Kevinbrine | Dreamstime, @starbuckscanada | Instagram
Tristan Wheeler's quest to melt a hole in his digestive tract continues. This time, our human trash compactor has tracked down the most expensive drink on the menus of three of Canada's most popular fast food coffee chains, Tim Hortons, McDonald's and Starbucks. Needless to say, if you actually did order any of these three items, not only would your wallet take a big hit, you'd also risk slipping into some sort of sugar-induced coma.
What Happened To The Children Rescued From The Caves In Thailand?
Several boys rescued from a Thai cave in 2018. Right: Duangpetch Promthep.
Royal Thai Navy | Facebook, Supatpong Methigo | Facebook
Duangpetch Promthep, one of 12 members of a youth soccer team that was trapped underground in a flooded cave system in Thailand in 2018, died Sunday at age 17. Promthep had been going to school at a soccer academy in the United Kingdom; early, unconfirmed reports suggest the teenager suffered a head injury. Josh Elliott details what we know so far about the tragedy.
- Context: Duangpetch was the captain of the youth soccer team the Wild Boars. While exploring the Tham Luang cave system, heavy rainfall forced the 12 children and their assistant coach deeper underground. Divers eventually found and removed the group one by one through the long flooded tunnels.
- READ THE FULL STORY HERE
What Else You Need To Know Today
🚢 T.O. CRUISE
All aboard! Toronto is getting a new cruise route from its downtown to Duluth, Minnesota. Billed as the Great Lakes Collection, the 15-day cruise boasts 10 tours throughout the Great Lakes region, including a stop at Mackinac Island, which our Madeline Forsyth calls a "dreamy" experience. If you have the money to spend, let us know how that goes.
🦁 IN THE JUNGLE
If staying on a giant cruise liner sounds a little too laid back, ratchet up the adrenaline with a stay at the Hôtel de La Cité Perdue, located in Quebec's Lanaudière region. The catch? The launching-this-summer experience allows guests to stay in units adjacent to massive lion enclosures. MTL Blog's Mike Chaar breaks it down for us.
🍳 BRADY BRUNCH
Back in 2016, the Food Network dubbed Victoria, B.C., the brunch capital of Canada — no minor distinction. Take a look at the photos in this story and you'll quickly see why. Sierra Riley made a list of the seven best brunch spots in the provincial capital and no matter which joint you pick on your next food tour, there's no way you're going to leave hungry.
📌 JOB BOARD
If you're reading this newsletter in the comfort of your pajamas, congratulations; you've already passed the first test and you're well on your way to an exciting remote work opportunity. And what great luck! As it turns out, Charlie Hart just scored the job boards and found these five remote opportunities based in Calgary that don't even require a university degree.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Toronto-based pop superstar The Weeknd turns 33 years old today. Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen is 34. Two-time Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali is 49. Retired NFL running back and human freight train Jerome Bettis is 51. Tennis bad boy John McEnroe turns 64. Law & Order: SVU vet and rap icon Ice T is 65. Lanny McDonald and the most famous moustache in hockey hit the big 7-0. The late North Korean dictator Kim Jong-il was born on this day in 1941. The late Sonny Bono was born on this day in 1935.
