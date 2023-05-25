Voici tous les films et séries qui débarquent sur Netflix en juin
Plus besoin de chercher pendant des heures! 😍
Le mois de juin est synonyme du début de l'été, mais aussi de la saison des terrasses, du retour des ciné-parcs ainsi que des crémeries. Entre toutes ces sorties, s'il y a une journée pendant laquelle tu désires rester tranquille avec ta personne ou s'il annonce de la pluie, sache qu'une panoplie de films, de séries et de documentaires, que ce soit des classiques ou des nouveautés, débarquent sur Netflix en juin.
Pendant 30 jours, tu pourras te divertir autant avec des séries d'action, que des films d'amour et des longs métrages à te faire pleurer de rire. Si tu as envie de savoir ce qui s'en vient pour ce mois-ci, tu peux regarder cette liste et préparer ton calendrier.
1er juin
Astérix & Obélix : The Middle Kingdom
THE DAYS
A Beautiful Life
LEGO Ninjago : Dragons Rising
Cooties
Dumb and Dumberer : When Harry Met Lloyd
Enough
Fear
First Knight
Girls5eva : Saison 2
The Italian Job
Mean Girls
Miss Congeniality
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Muster Dogs
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
Ride Along
Savages
Starsky & Hutch
The Substitute
2 juin
Manifest : Saison 4 Partie 2
Missed Connections
Rich in Love 2
Scoop
Valeria : Saison 3
3 juin
The Campaign
4 juin
Boss Level
5 juin
Barracuda Queens
November
6 juin
\u201cA 1-minute clip from Chapter 4 of My Little Pony: Make Your Mark has been released by Netflix.\n\nThe show's listing on Netflix now says "Chapter 4 Coming June 6".\n\nhttps://t.co/6IzU7Lz5gG\u201d— Generation 5 My Little Pony Updates (@Generation 5 My Little Pony Updates) 1683616376
My Little Pony : Make Your Mark : Chapitre 4
7 juin
Arnold
Love Is Blind : Brazil : Saison 3
8 juin
Never Have I Ever : Saison 4
Tour de France : Unchained
9 juin
A Lot Like Love
Bloodhounds
Human Resources : Saison 2
The Playing Card Killer
Tex Mex Motors
This World Can't Tear Me Down
The Wonder Weeks
You Do You
10 juin
Dune
The Girl Next Door
11 juin
Baby Driver
13 juin
\u201cAmy Schumer: Emergency Contact premieres June 13 only on Netflix!\u201d— Netflix Is A Joke (@Netflix Is A Joke) 1684343712
14 juin
\u201cOur world is wonderful. Come admire the view.\n\nOur Universe - November 22nd\nOur Planet II - 2023\nLife on Our Planet - 2023\nOur Oceans - 2024\nOur Living World - 2024\nOur Water World - 2025\u201d— Netflix (@Netflix) 1667311240
Blindness
Our Planet II
The Surrogacy
15 juin
Dirty Grandpa
L.A. Confidential
Life or Something Like It
16 juin
Black Clover : Sword of the Wizard King
Extraction 2
17 juin
\u201c[ENG SUB] King The Land 4th Teaser\n-\n#KingTheLand #LeeJunho #ImYoonA\n#\ud0b9\ub354\ub79c\ub4dc #\uc774\uc900\ud638 #\uc784\uc724\uc544\u201d— lia\ub315 (@lia\ub315) 1684985829
King the Land
See You in My 19th Life
19 juin
Take Care of Maya.Netflix | IMDb
Animal Kingdom : Saison 6
Not Quite Narwhal
Take Care of Maya
20 juin
\u201c\ud83d\udea8\ud83d\udea8 GET READY!!! JUNE 20th for The #85Southshow First @netflix Comedy Special \u201cGHETTO LEGENDS\u201d!!!\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\n@karlousm @dcyoungfly & @chicobean doin what we do Best!!\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\nMake Sure You\u2019re Ready JUNE 20th!!! We wanna thank ALL the #85percenters & Everyone for your love!\u201d— 85 South Comedy Show (@85 South Comedy Show) 1684949344
85 South: Ghetto Legends
21 juin
Break Point : Partie 2
22 juin
\u201cnetflix has a new show, Glamorous, dropping next month and from the promo stills its giving fagliatelle\u201d— Margot Throbbie (@Margot Throbbie) 1684938904
Glamorous
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Let's Get Divorced
Skull Island
Sleeping Dog
23 juin
Catching Killers : Saison 3
iNumber Number : Jozi Gold
King of Clones
Make Me Believe
The Perfect Find
Through My Window : Across the Sea
24 juin
King Richard
25 juin
Titans : Saison 4
28 juin
Eldorado : Everything the Nazis Hate
Muscles & Mayhem : An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators
Run Rabbit Run
29 juin
Ōoku : The Inner Chambers
The Witcher : Saison 3 Volume 1
30 juin
\u201cNew season. New Location. All new danger (hint: it's Polar Bears \ud83d\udc3b\u200d\u2744\ufe0f\ud83d\ude31).\n\nAlone | Season 9 now streaming\u201d— SBS On Demand (@SBS On Demand) 1684918500
Alone : Saison 9
Is It Cake, Too?!
Nimona
Tayo The Little Bus : Saison 5
À noter que l'écriture inclusive est utilisée pour la rédaction de nos articles. Pour en apprendre plus sur le sujet, tu peux consulter la page du gouvernement du Canada.