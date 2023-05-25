netflix

Voici tous les films et séries qui débarquent sur Netflix en juin

Plus besoin de chercher pendant des heures! 😍

Rédactrice, Narcity Québec
Dune. Droite : Never Have I Ever saison 4.

Warner Bros. Pictures | YouTube, Netflix | YouTube

Le mois de juin est synonyme du début de l'été, mais aussi de la saison des terrasses, du retour des ciné-parcs ainsi que des crémeries. Entre toutes ces sorties, s'il y a une journée pendant laquelle tu désires rester tranquille avec ta personne ou s'il annonce de la pluie, sache qu'une panoplie de films, de séries et de documentaires, que ce soit des classiques ou des nouveautés, débarquent sur Netflix en juin.

Pendant 30 jours, tu pourras te divertir autant avec des séries d'action, que des films d'amour et des longs métrages à te faire pleurer de rire. Si tu as envie de savoir ce qui s'en vient pour ce mois-ci, tu peux regarder cette liste et préparer ton calendrier.

1er juin

Astérix & Obélix : The Middle Kingdom

THE DAYS

A Beautiful Life

LEGO Ninjago : Dragons Rising

Cooties

Dumb and Dumberer : When Harry Met Lloyd

Enough

Fear

First Knight

Girls5eva : Saison 2

The Italian Job

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Muster Dogs

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

Ride Along

Savages

Starsky & Hutch

The Substitute

2 juin

Manifest : Saison 4 Partie 2

Missed Connections

Rich in Love 2

Scoop

Valeria : Saison 3

3 juin

The Campaign

4 juin

Boss Level

5 juin

Barracuda Queens

November

6 juin

My Little Pony : Make Your Mark : Chapitre 4

7 juin

Arnold

Love Is Blind : Brazil : Saison 3

8 juin

Never Have I Ever : Saison 4

Tour de France : Unchained

9 juin

A Lot Like Love

Bloodhounds

Human Resources : Saison 2

The Playing Card Killer

Tex Mex Motors

This World Can't Tear Me Down

The Wonder Weeks

You Do You

10 juin

Dune

The Girl Next Door

11 juin

Baby Driver

13 juin

Amy Schumer : Emergency Contact


14 juin

Blindness

Our Planet II

The Surrogacy

15 juin

Dirty Grandpa

L.A. Confidential

Life or Something Like It

16 juin

Black Clover : Sword of the Wizard King

Extraction 2

17 juin

King the Land

See You in My 19th Life

19 juin

Take Care of Maya

Animal Kingdom : Saison 6

Not Quite Narwhal

Take Care of Maya

20 juin

85 South: Ghetto Legends

21 juin

Break Point : Partie 2

22 juin

Glamorous

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Let's Get Divorced

Skull Island

Sleeping Dog

23 juin

Catching Killers : Saison 3

iNumber Number : Jozi Gold

King of Clones

Make Me Believe

The Perfect Find

Through My Window : Across the Sea

24 juin

King Richard

25 juin

Titans : Saison 4

28 juin

Eldorado : Everything the Nazis Hate

Muscles & Mayhem : An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators

Run Rabbit Run

29 juin

Ōoku : The Inner Chambers

The Witcher : Saison 3 Volume 1

30 juin

Alone : Saison 9

Is It Cake, Too?!

Nimona

Tayo The Little Bus : Saison 5

À noter que l'écriture inclusive est utilisée pour la rédaction de nos articles. Pour en apprendre plus sur le sujet, tu peux consulter la page du gouvernement du Canada.

Alexe Fortier
Rédactrice, Narcity Québec
Alexe Fortier est rédactrice chez Narcity Québec. Elle est spécialisée en divertissement et téléréalités, et réside sur la Rive-Nord de Montréal.

