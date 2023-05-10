netflix

Voici tous les films de Netflix qui débarquent sur la plateforme cet été

Parfaits pour tes soirées cinéma dans ta cour!😍

Rédactrice, Narcity Québec
Lorsqu'il fait bon dehors, il est agréable de sortir et de profiter du soleil. Toutefois, si jamais la température n'est pas clémente ou que tu veux simplement t'installer pour regarder un bon film dans ta cour avec le coucher du soleil en toile de fond, voici tous les longs-métrages produits par Netflix qui débarquent sur le site de streaming cet été.

Entre les films d'action comme Extraction 2 et The Motherainsi que les histoires romantiques telle que The Perfect Find, en passant par des comédies et des documentaires, tu pourras te divertir à ton aise lors de tes soirées cinéma estivales.

12 mai

The Mother

16 mai

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me

23 mai

Victim/Suspect

Juin (Date à venir)

Nimona

16 juin

Extraction 2

19 juin

Take Care of Maya.Take Care of MayaTake Care of Maya | IMDb

Take Care of Maya

23 juin

The Perfect Find

5 Juillet

Wham!Wham!Wham! | IMDb

Wham!

7 juillet

The Out-Laws

14 juillet

Bird Box Barcelona

19 juillet

The Deepest Breath

21 juillet

They Cloned Tyrone

27 juillet

Happiness for Beginners

11 août

Heart of Stone

18 août

The Monkey King

25 août

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

31 août

Choose Love

