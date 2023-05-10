Voici tous les films de Netflix qui débarquent sur la plateforme cet été
Parfaits pour tes soirées cinéma dans ta cour!😍
Lorsqu'il fait bon dehors, il est agréable de sortir et de profiter du soleil. Toutefois, si jamais la température n'est pas clémente ou que tu veux simplement t'installer pour regarder un bon film dans ta cour avec le coucher du soleil en toile de fond, voici tous les longs-métrages produits par Netflix qui débarquent sur le site de streaming cet été.
Entre les films d'action comme Extraction 2 et The Motherainsi que les histoires romantiques telle que The Perfect Find, en passant par des comédies et des documentaires, tu pourras te divertir à ton aise lors de tes soirées cinéma estivales.
12 mai
The Mother
16 mai
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me
23 mai
Victim/Suspect
Juin (Date à venir)
\u201cNimona is coming to Netflix! \n\nIn a future medieval land, shapeshifter Nimona @ChloeGMoretz bursts into the lives of heroic knights @rizwanahmed + @EugeneLeeYang and blows up everything they believe in. An epic animated film adapted from the groundbreaking comic by @Gingerhazing\u201d— Netflix (@Netflix) 1649685603
Nimona
16 juin
Extraction 2
19 juin
Take Care of MayaTake Care of Maya | IMDb
Take Care of Maya
23 juin
The Perfect Find
5 Juillet
Wham!Wham! | IMDb
Wham!
7 juillet
\u201cMeeting your in-laws has never been this dangerous. \n\nPierce Brosnan, Adam Devine, Ellen Barkin, and Nina Dobrev star in The Out-Laws, a high-stakes heist comedy coming premiering July 7.\u201d— Netflix (@Netflix) 1682445610
The Out-Laws
14 juillet
Bird Box Barcelona
19 juillet
\u201cTHE DEEPEST BREATH is set to arrive on Netflix globally in July!\n\nhttps://t.co/ESTHXEoGER\u201d— What's on Netflix (@What's on Netflix) 1682093708
The Deepest Breath
21 juillet
They Cloned Tyrone
27 juillet
\u201cEllie Kemper returns to Netflix with Happiness For Beginners, a sweet and uplifting rom-com about a divorcee who joins a quirky group of strangers for the "Adventure of a Lifetime!"\n\nCo-starring Luke Grimes, here's your first look at the July 27th release.\u201d— Netflix (@Netflix) 1681484400
Happiness for Beginners
11 août
Heart of Stone
18 août
\u201cSome new first looks at Netflix Animations upcoming projects!\n\nTHE MONKEY KING - 2023\u201d— What's on Netflix (@What's on Netflix) 1682427775
The Monkey King
25 août
\u201cCom Adam Sandler, Idina Menzel, Sunny Sandler, Sadie Sandler e Jackie Sandler no elenco, meu novo filme conta uma hist\u00f3ria sobre amizade e dramas da adolesc\u00eancia.\n\nYou Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah estreia dia 25 de agosto. \ud83e\udd70\u201d— netflixbrasil (@netflixbrasil) 1683731889
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
31 août
\u201cLaura Marano will have a big decision to make \u2014 and so will you \u2014 in Choose Love, our first interactive romantic comedy! \n\nShould she end up with her wonderful boyfriend (Scott Michael Foster), a sexy British rockstar (Avan Jogia) or her first love (Jordi Webber)? You decide!\u201d— Netflix (@Netflix) 1648672543
Choose Love
