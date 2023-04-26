netflix

Voici les 84 films et séries qui s'ajoutent sur Netflix en mai

T'as du « stock » à regarder!

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Droite : Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Ton snack est prêt, tu es bien installé.e devant ton écran pour te divertir, mais il y a un problème : tu as fait le tour de Netflix depuis quelques jours déjà. Eh bien n'ait crainte, puisque Netflix a dévoilé la liste des 84 films et séries qui seront ajoutés à la plateforme durant le mois de mai histoire d’occuper tes temps libres.

De nouvelles séries comme le spin-off de la saga Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte, seront à ta disposition, tout comme d'autres contenus mettant en vedette de l'action, des comédies, des romances ou des drames. Alors, jette un coup d'oeil sur ce qui s'en vient pour t'assurer de ne rien manquer!

1er mai

3 Ninjas : Kick Back

American Gangster

Blood Quantum

The Butterfly Effect

Fifty Shades of Grey

Flight

Hell or High Water

Hop

How to Be Single

Little Fockers

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Pacific Rim

Rainbow High : Saison 3

Simply Irresistible

Snowtime!

Spotlight

Stuart Little


2 mai

Love Village

The Tailor


3 mai

Jewish Matchmaking


4 mai

The Flash : Saison 9

Larva Family

Queen Charlotte : A Bridgerton Story

Sanctuary

7 mai


Mamma Mia!

8 mai

Spirit Rangers : Saison 2


9 mai

Hannah Gadsby : Something Special


10 mai

Dance Brothers

Missing : Dead or Alive?

Queen Cleopatra


11 mai

Royalteen : Princess Margrethe

Ultraman : Saison 3


12 mai

Black Knight

Call Me Kate

The Mother

Mulligan

Queer Eye : Saison 7


14 mai

The 40-Year-Old Virgin


15 mai

Book Club

The Boss Baby : Family Business

Nitro Rush

Side Effects

Starbuck

Wind River

16 mai

Anna Nicole Smith : You Don't Know Me

Instant Family

Ted

Ted 2


17 mai

Faithfully Yours

Fanfic

McGREGOR FOREVER

Rhythm + Flow France : Saison 2

Working : What We Do All Day


18 mai

Kitti Katz

XO, Kitty

Yakitori : Soldiers of Misfortune


19 mai


Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery

Muted

Selling Sunset : Saison 6

Young, Famous & African : Saison 2


21 mai

A Dark Truth

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher : Never Go Back

Spirit : Stallion of the Cimarron

You've Got Mail


22 mai

The Boss Baby

The Creature Cases : Chapitre 3


23 mai

MerPeople

Victim/Suspect

Wanda Sykes : I'm An Entertainer


24 mai

Hard Feelings

Mother's Day

Rhythm + Flow France : Saison 2

The Ultimatum : Queer Love


25 mai

FUBAR


26 mai

Barbecue Showdown : Saison 2

Blood & Gold

Tin & Tina

Turn of the Tide


28 mai

Masterminds


30 mai

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson : Saison 3


31 mai

Hitch

Mixed by Erry

