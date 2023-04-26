Voici les 84 films et séries qui s'ajoutent sur Netflix en mai
T'as du « stock » à regarder!
Ton snack est prêt, tu es bien installé.e devant ton écran pour te divertir, mais il y a un problème : tu as fait le tour de Netflix depuis quelques jours déjà. Eh bien n'ait crainte, puisque Netflix a dévoilé la liste des 84 films et séries qui seront ajoutés à la plateforme durant le mois de mai histoire d’occuper tes temps libres.
De nouvelles séries comme le spin-off de la saga Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte, seront à ta disposition, tout comme d'autres contenus mettant en vedette de l'action, des comédies, des romances ou des drames. Alors, jette un coup d'oeil sur ce qui s'en vient pour t'assurer de ne rien manquer!
1er mai
3 Ninjas : Kick Back
American Gangster
Blood Quantum
The Butterfly Effect
Fifty Shades of Grey
Flight
Hell or High Water
Hop
How to Be Single
Little Fockers
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Pacific Rim
Rainbow High : Saison 3
Simply Irresistible
Snowtime!
Spotlight
Stuart Little
2 mai
Love Village
The Tailor
3 mai
Jewish Matchmaking
4 mai
The Flash : Saison 9
Larva Family
Queen Charlotte : A Bridgerton Story
Sanctuary
7 mai
Mamma Mia!
8 mai
Spirit Rangers : Saison 2
9 mai
Hannah Gadsby : Something Special
10 mai
Dance Brothers
Missing : Dead or Alive?
Queen Cleopatra
11 mai
Royalteen : Princess Margrethe
Ultraman : Saison 3
12 mai
Black Knight
Call Me Kate
The Mother
Mulligan
Queer Eye : Saison 7
14 mai
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
15 mai
Book Club
The Boss Baby : Family Business
Nitro Rush
Side Effects
Starbuck
Wind River
16 mai
Anna Nicole Smith : You Don't Know Me
Instant Family
Ted
Ted 2
17 mai
Faithfully Yours
Fanfic
McGREGOR FOREVER
Rhythm + Flow France : Saison 2
Working : What We Do All Day
18 mai
Kitti Katz
XO, Kitty
Yakitori : Soldiers of Misfortune
19 mai
Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery
Muted
Selling Sunset : Saison 6
Young, Famous & African : Saison 2
21 mai
A Dark Truth
Jack Reacher
Jack Reacher : Never Go Back
Spirit : Stallion of the Cimarron
You've Got Mail
22 mai
The Boss Baby
The Creature Cases : Chapitre 3
23 mai
MerPeople
Victim/Suspect
Wanda Sykes : I'm An Entertainer
24 mai
Hard Feelings
Mother's Day
Rhythm + Flow France : Saison 2
25 mai
FUBAR
26 mai
Barbecue Showdown : Saison 2
Blood & Gold
Tin & Tina
Turn of the Tide
28 mai
Masterminds
30 mai
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson : Saison 3
31 mai
Hitch
Mixed by Erry
