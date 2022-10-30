Henry Cavill Is Leaving Netflix's 'The Witcher' & He's Being Replaced By A Hemsworth
Fans are not happy with the change! 😳
Henry Cavill is leaving The Witcher!
Fans of Netflix's fantasy series will be in for a big casting change come season four of The Witcher with a Hemsworth brother taking the reins.
Netflix announced in a press release that Cavill will be leaving the series after season three, and Liam Hemsworth will be replacing him as the new Geralt of Rivia for season four.
"In Season 4, Liam Hemsworth will step in as the titular monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia, the role Henry Cavill originated in the first three seasons," wrote Netflix.
Season three of the series hasn't been released yet, so fans will still have one last season of Cavill in the role.
"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” said Cavill in an Instagram post.
“In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”
The announcement of Cavill's departure comes after his return to the DC universe in his role as Superman inBlack Adam.
In a statement posted to Instagram, Hemsworth said he is "over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia" and admitted he has "big boots to fill."
"Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure," said Hemsworth.
Cavill has been beloved by fans as The Witcher, and many are devastated by the recasting.
One fan commented, "No Henry = not watching," on Netflix's Instagram announcement, and in just one day, the comments received over 12K likes.
Another fan commented, "Are you insane? Henry is the perfect Gerald. You are killing the show."
Fans also took to Twitter to air out their disappointment.
"Only #HenryCavill is Geralt of Rivia and NO ONE ELSE.. No actor, however great they might be is good enough to replace Henry Cavill as 'The Witcher'. There's no series without him," tweeted a fan.
Some fans recognized The Hunger Games actor's talent, but they still weren't down for a mid-series recast.
"Not even the best Hemsworth brother can fill the space that #HenryCavill owned as THE Geralt of Rivia. Sad day for #Witcher fans," said a Twitter user.