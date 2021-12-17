'The Witcher' Star Freya Allan Says Henry Cavill Was A 'Beast' On The Set Of Season 2
“I’ve never met an actor more into the physicality.”
Henry Cavill didn’t need padding to fill out his Superman suit in Man of Steel, and he certainly doesn’t need it under his armour in Season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher.
Freya Allan, who plays Princess Ciri in the show, says working with Cavill was a one-of-a-kind experience because he’s a Witcher superfan and a fitness maniac rolled into one.
“He’s a beast,” Allan told Narcity in an interview ahead of Season 2. “I’ve never met an actor more into the physicality.”
Cavill returns as the titular witcher, Geralt, in Season 2 of the show, which sees him train Ciri to fight monsters at the witcher fortress where he grew up.
‘The Witcher’ Star Freya Allan On Being On Set With ‘Beast’ Henry Cavill youtu.be
Allan hardly had any screen time with Cavill in Season 1, so it was a revelation for her to work alongside him for much of Season 2.
"He really trains for it," she said. "I think it means a lot to him [...] That's a crucial part of how he works and it shows in the fight scenes because they are very powerful."
She added that Cavill plays a big role in shaping scenes, and that he will often make suggestions based on the Witcher video games and the original books by author Andrzej Sapkowski.
The first season of the series became Netflix's most-watched show after its debut in 2019. That season followed Geralt, Ciri and the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) across different intersecting paths over time.
Season 2 leaves the twisted timelines behind for a more straightforward plot, with Allan's Ciri right at the centre of it all.
"I don't think [Ciri] was fleshed out much in Season 1," Allan said. "But then Season 2 we get to see that, and the other characters' storylines are just as epic."
Season 2 of the show hits Netflix on Friday.
