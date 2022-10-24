Henry Cavill Is 'Back As Superman' & Dwayne Johnson Says He Fought 6 Years To Make It Happen
Cavill just made it official on IG.
The worst-kept secret about Black Adam is officially out: Henry Cavill will play Superman again, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had a huge part to play in making that happen.
Cavill took to Instagram on Monday to acknowledge his big cameo at the end of the film, adding that he plans to play the Man of Steel again in the future.
“I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman,” he said in an Instagram video.
“The image you see on this post and what you saw in Black Adam are just a very small taste of things to come."
"Welcome back," DC Comics wrote in the replies.
Cavill first played Supes in the 2012 Man Of Steel but was thought to be done with the role after Justice League flopped in 2017. However, fans spent the last five years calling for him to come back, and while he did agree to do some reshoots for Zack Snyder's recut of Justice League, he wasn't expected to put on the red cape again.
Then the Rock stepped in and demanded that Warner Bros. bring Cavill back for a cameo in his Black Adam movie.
"It was years," Johnson recently told Narcity. "Six years we first we first started talking about this, and they kept saying no," he said.
Johnson added that Warner Bros' bosses, many of whom are now gone, refused to let Cavill come back.
"Now that leadership isn’t there anymore," he said. "We're ushering in a new era in the DC universe, and we usher out an old era in the DC universe too."
Black Adam executive producer Hiram Garcia told Narcity that it was a "relentless, non-stop conversation" to get Cavill to come back.
"We would not take no for an answer," he told Narcity.
Cavill's Superman cameo in Black Adam comes at the very end. The scene sees Superman warning Black Adam to essentially keep his nose clean, or else.
Johnson has said that no one in the DC Comics world is as powerful as Black Adam except Superman, which is why he wants the two to clash.
Cavill has Enola Holmes 2 and The Witcher season 3 on the way for Netflix, and it's unclear when he'll step away from that to play Superman again.
Black Adam is out in theatres now.