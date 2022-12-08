Henry Cavill's Superman Comeback Is Already In Doubt & Fans Want The Rock To Step In
Wonder Woman 3 is also reportedly dead.
Henry Cavill gave up his role in Netflix's The Witcherto play Superman again, but it sounds like his Black Adam cameo opposite The Rock might be a one-and-done thing after all.
Warner Bros. is thinking about cutting a cameo that Cavill shot as Superman for the upcoming Flash movie, and it might scrap plans for a Man Of Steel 2 movie starring the actor, sources told The Hollywood Reporter this week.
The news comes just two months after Cavill leftThe Witcher and declared "I am back as Superman" in a triumphant Instagram post, so you can imagine that fans are upset.
Johnson told Narcity earlier this year that he fought with Warner Bros. executives for "years" to get Cavill to play Superman again, and that came true in the end-credit sequence of Black Adam in October.
Fans are now calling for Johnson to once again step up in light of the latest report, which also suggests that Black Adam 2 and Wonder Woman 3 likely will not happen.
"Dwayne PELASE DON'T LET THEM GET RID OF HENRY CAVILL!!!" tweeted one user on Wednesday night.
\u201cRock worked his ass off to bring Henry Cavill for a cameo only for him to be binned by Safran and Gunn\ud83d\udc80\ud83d\udc80\u201d— Austin (@Austin) 1670490492
"So Henry Cavill lost the Witcher for nothing?!" asked another user.
\u201cI will legit not watch a single DCEU movie if they just brought Henry Cavil back just to take him away from us again. ESPECIALLY AFTER THE ROCK FOUGHT SO HARD TO BRING HIM BACK FOR THE FANS!!!!! WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU DOING DC!!!!!!\u201d— Clint (@Clint) 1670464422
THR says the news is part of a broader shakeup in the DC Extended Universe, which also includes scrapping plans to make Wonder Woman 3with Gal Gadot.
Sources also told the outlet that Black Adam 2 might not happen, and that Aquaman actor Jason Momoa might be recast as Lobo, a foul-mouthed space biker from the comics.
It's only the latest switch-up for the DC Comics-inspired superhero universe, which is largely built on director Zack Snyder's Man Of Steel, Batman v. Superman and Justice League.
Warner Bros recently hired film producer Peter Safran and James Gunn, director of Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy movies, to run its superhero franchises going forward, and those two are said to be behind all of these changes.
Gunn directed The Suicide Squad last year and also made the Peacemaker series for DC, before taking over the top job as co-CEO.
THR reports that nothing has been finalized, so there's still a chance that the fan outrage will play a role in what happens next.
Johnson, Gunn, Gadot and Cavill had not addressed the report as of Thursday morning, despite plenty of anger in the comments on their social media accounts.
So what's next for Black Adam, Wonder Woman, Superman and Geralt of Rivia?
We'll have to wait and see!
In the meantime, there are still three DC movies on the schedule for 2023: Shazam: Fury Of The Gods on March 23, The Flash on June 16 and Blue Beetle on August 18.