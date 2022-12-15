Henry Cavill Won't Be Back As Superman After All & Devastated Fans Are Pitching New Roles
"This news isn't the easiest, but that's life."
If Henry Cavill could fly around the Earth like Superman and reverse time, he'd probably do it right about now.
The British actor just revealed that his comeback as the Man Of Steel, which he cheerfully announced two month ago, is already off.
"I will, after all, not be returning as Superman," Cavill wrote in an Instagram post late Wednesday, after meeting with the new bosses of DC movies at Warner Bros.
"After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life."
Cavill first played Superman in Zack Snyder's 2013 Man Of Steel film, which launched the current (and soon-to-be former) DC universe of movies. He also wore the cape for Batman v. Superman and Justice League before parting ways with DC and going to Netflix to star as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher.
But then Dwayne Johnson got involved and convinced him to come back. Cavill played Superman again in a post-credit sequence for The Rock's Black Adam, and declared soon after that he was leaving The Witcher to make time for more Superman movies.
Now, it seems, he'll have plenty of time for something new, as Geralt has been recast and Superman will be, too.
"We can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember .... Superman is still around," Cavill wrote on Instagram. "Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will."
James Gunn, the Guardians of the Galaxy director who is now partially in charge of DC, confirmed that he's working on a new version of Superman on Wednesday.
"The character will not be played by Henry Cavill," he tweeted.
\u201cAmong those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill.\u201d— James Gunn (@James Gunn) 1671068956
Fans clearly felt bad for the guy after the news dropped, especially after seeing him give up The Witcher.
"That's kinda f*cked honestly," tweeted one user.
\u201cHenry Cavill. Our Superman. Thank you.\n\nYou will always be one of the best of the best.\u201d— Yoko Higuchi (@Yoko Higuchi) 1671084001
"I'm heartbroken for Henry Cavill," wrote another. "This man truly loved playing the character and he had his own hopes and dreams for what we wanted to accomplish with Superman on screen."
Despite the disappointment, many fans were quick to jump in with new roles that Cavill could play -- or old ones.
\u201cNetflix execs to Liam Hemsworth about giving him \u201cThe Witcher\u201d role now that Henry Cavill will no longer play Superman.\u201d— Hoodwinked Hummy (@Hoodwinked Hummy) 1671074969
"But this means Henry Cavill can finally play James Bond, right?" actor Stephen Ford tweeted.
\u201cBut this means Henry Cavill can finally play James Bond, right?\u201d— Stephen Ford (@Stephen Ford) 1671073151
Others suggested he should go to Marvel and join the MCU as Captain Britain, the Superman knock-off Hyperion or one of the X-Men.
Witcher fans assumed that Cavill's replacement, Liam Hemsworth, must be feeling pretty nervous at this point, although it's unclear what will happen there.
\u201cLiam Hemsworth looking at that statement Henry Cavill just posted to Instagram\u201d— Hope Sloop (@Hope Sloop) 1671070213
Netflix's third season of The Witcher is due out in the first half of 2023, with Cavill playing Geralt in that one.
Meanwhile, DC Studios is scheduled to roll out Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, The Flash, Blue Beetle and Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom in 2023. However, it's unclear if any of those movies will fit into the new slate of films that Gunn has planned.
As for Cavill playing James Bond, it sounds like that decision is still up in the air -- for now.