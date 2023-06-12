'The Flash' Star Sasha Calle's Supergirl Audition Was 'Magic' & Henry Cavill Approves
Director Andy Muschietti opened up about his Supergirl pick.
There are plenty of familiar faces in DC’s new superhero filmThe Flash, but it’s newcomer Sasha Calle who truly stands out as a Supergirl that audiences have never seen before.
The Colombian-born actress is director Andy Muschietti’s big addition to the superhero toy box in The Flash, which also includes two versions of Batman (Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck) and the Flash himself, Barry Allen (Ezra Miller).
Past versions of Supergirl have been blonde-haired and blue-eyed women on film and in comics. However, Muschietti says Calle’s "magical" audition for the role truly “spoke” to him, and he simply had to cast the dark-haired actress in the role.
“There’s something about her that I couldn’t quite explain,” he told Narcity on the red carpet of the film’s Toronto premiere. “Mainly her strength, but also her vulnerability.”
Calle, 27, starred in the soap opera The Young And The Restless for four years, but The Flash marks her first big feature film.
“It’s an intuition thing, where you say something magical can happen here,” Muschietti, who also directed the IT films, said of his choosing Calle.
The first Latina Supergirl
Muschietti, who is Argentinian, clearly understood the weight of casting a Latina actress as Supergirl, because he recorded and posted the moment when he gave her the role in a Zoom call back in 2021.
The video shows Muschietti coyly asking Calle "Can you fly?" before pulling out the Supergirl costume and saying “You’re going to need this. You're Supergirl."
Calle immediately breaks down and starts crying with joy.
"Little me would be like, no way!" she says in the video. "Can I freak out for a second?"
Calle has had her eye on playing a superhero for a while, as she revealed in a recent featurette interview for the film.
"I remember graduating college, and I did a vision board and Gal Gadot is on there as Wonder Woman," she says in the clip. "I wish I would've had a hero like the Supergirl that we've created when I was little. She is a badass."
Superman passes the cape
Earlier versions of The Flash were reportedly going to include Henry Cavill as Superman and he was ultimately swapped out for Calle, who plays Superman/Kal-El's cousin, Supergirl/Kara Zor-El.
Despite the swap, it seems there are no hard feelings between the two, as Calle recently told Entertainment Weekly that she got Superman's blessing.
"I met him actually after the movie was done, months later," Calle told EW. "I gave him a big hug. You know, it's Henry Cavill, man! Our Man of Steel. He is kind and very proper, and it was a great experience."
The actress added that Cavill had already seen the movie by that point.
"I asked him, 'Did I make you proud, cuz? Does Superman approve?'" she told EW. "And he was like, 'Absolutely. You did a phenomenal job.' I think, to me, that meant the world because it's Henry Cavill, Man of Steel."
Cavill first played Superman in Zack Snyder's 2013 film Man Of Steel and went on to appear in Batman V. Superman and Justice League before splitting from the franchise. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson managed to bring him back for a cameo in Black Adamlast year, only for Cavill to be stripped of his "S" a few months later in a major change at Warner Bros.
That change clearly has an impact on The Flash, which serves as a love letter to those Zack Snyder movies and to Tim Burton's Batman films before it. The movie also sets up a whole new future of DC movies with new actors expected to take over as Superman, Batman and many others.
The Supergirl-Batgirl team-up you'll never see
It's unclear if we get to see Calle play Supergirl again, and that's especially awkward because she actually did reprise the role for Batgirl, a film that was nearly completed before Warner Bros. cancelled it last year.
The film would've starred Leslie Grace as Batgirl, with Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly, Calle as Supergirl and Keaton returning once more as Batman.
Batman, Batman, and more Batman
While the future of Supergirl is murky, it seems like there's a good chance that Muschietti will be back for another superhero movie.
He's been rumoured as a frontrunner to direct Batman: The Brave And The Bold, which will feature a new actor as Bruce Wayne and the Dark Knight.
We asked Muschietti what he might do if he had a chance to introduce his own Batman, and his silence said a lot.
"I don't think I can talk to that," he told Narcity. "Yet."
Will Andy Muschietti direct "The Flash 2"?
It's unclear if we'll get a sequel to The Flash, although new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has said that it's "probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made." That's high praise for everyone involved, and would certainly hint that a sequel is possible.
Muschietti has said that he'd love to work with Ezra Miller again, despite the actor's legal troubles that threatened to derail the film last year.
“I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did," he told the TK podcast. Muschietti also shot down the idea that Grant Gustin, who just finished playing the Flash on TV, might take over from Miller. "The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it.”
The Flash sees our hero Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) going back in time to tweak history, only to wind up in an alternate timeline with a different Batman, a younger version of himself, and a Supergirl instead of a Superman. The film also features several wild cameos from past film and TV versions of DC superheroes, so there's something for just about every living generation of fans.
The film stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and Michael Shannon as General Zod, reprising his role from Man Of Steel.
It opens in theatres June 16.