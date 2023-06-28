Henry Cavill's Superman Replacement Is David Corenswet & Here's Where You've Seen Him Before
Lili Reinhart says he's the "Superman we deserve"!
A new Man Of Steel will fly into theatres in 2025 as Warner Bros. has just announced that actor David Corenswet will replace Henry Cavill as Superman in a rebooted DC superhero universe.
DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced on Tuesday that Corenswet will play Clark Kent/Kal-El in his upcoming Superman: Legacy movie. He also revealed that Rachel Brosnahan of The Marvelous Ms. Maisel will step in as the new Lois Lane, replacing Amy Adams.
"They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people," he tweeted of the pair.
The news comes a decade after Cavill and Adams first played those roles in director Zack Snyder's Man Of Steel, the movie that kicked off DC's first shared superhero universe featuring Batman (Ben Affleck), the Flash (Ezra Miller), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa), among others.
However, those movies never did catch up to the Marvel machine and it looks like most, if not all of that universe will be tossed out in the near future, as Superman: Legacy is aiming to do its own thing — and that thing begins with Corenswet.
Who is David Corenswet?
David Corenswet, 29, is an American actor with a relatively short resume. The native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has 24 acting credits to his name according to IMDB, with most of them being TV roles in shows like We Own This City, Hollywood and The Politician.
He most recently played the projectionist in Pearl, the X prequel starring Mia Goth, so you might know him from that. If not, chances are you might've seen him in the Lili Reinhart rom-com Look Both Ways, which hit Netflix last year.
Reinhart celebrated Corenswet's news on Instagram Tuesday, calling him "sweet" and declaring that he's "the Superman we all deserve."
Gunn said earlier in June that Corenswet was one of three finalists for the role. The other two who almost played Superman were Tom Brittney and Nicholas Hoult.
Corenswet becomes the fourth actor to play Superman on the big screen, after Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh and Cavill.
Cavill was 27 years old when he was cast in Man Of SteelMan Of Steel, which served as an origin story for Superman.
Henry Cavill quit Netflix's The Witcher last year and seemed ready to return as Superman after Dwayne Johnson brought him back for a cameo in Black Adam. However, he lost the gig several weeks later when Gunn and his co-CEO, Peter Safran, took over the studio. Cavill's last season of The Witcher hits Netflix this summer and after that, we'll see where else he ends up.
Momoa still has Aquaman 2 coming out at the end of the year so it's unclear if he'll be back, but Affleck has made it plain that he won't return as Batman after his last appearance in The Flash. Affleck had been in line to direct a Batman film a few years ago but that fell apart, and he recently told Narcity that he's not the guy for the job anymore.
"I think Batman is great," he said while promoting his Nike film Air. "The people who do that and direct that movie should love it and have joy in it."
The Flash director Andy Muschietti hinted to Narcity last month that he'll be directing the first Batman movie in the Superman: Legacy universe, and Gunn has since confirmed that news.