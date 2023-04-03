Ben Affleck Revealed Why He Directed 'Air' Instead Of A Batman Film & It's All About 'Love'
He's looking for "magical" experiences on screen.
Ben Affleck could be on easy street right now. In another universe, the Oscar winner could be directing and starring in Batman movies while raking in those big superhero bucks at the box office.
Instead, Affleck spent the last few years making Air, an Oscar-calibre film about how Nike bet the company on an NBA rookie named Michael Jordan in 1984. That bet led to the first Air Jordan shoe deal, catapulted Nike to its current success and helped launch the sneakerhead niche that's still thriving today.
Narcity recently spoke to Affleck about the film and why he decided to make original movies with his friends — including Matt Damon — instead of turning out big-budget superhero films.
"It's making something I care about with people I love and admire, and that's such a better life for me because these are the kinds of movies I care about," Affleck told Narcity.
He added that he's drawn to "original stories" about people because there's something "magical" about getting lost in an actor's performance. In the case of Air, that meant getting a front-row seat for the likes of Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans, Jason Bateman and Chris Messina.
"I believe it, and I know it's not real," he said of their performances.
Affleck also stars in the movie as Phil Knight, the quirky founder of Nike who presses top scout Sonny Vaccaro (Damon) to find a creative solution to the company's woes. That solution is Jordan, who at the time had not played a single game for the Chicago Bulls.
The one person you won't see in this movie is Michael Jordan, whom Affleck only shows in brief glimpses or from behind.
Affleck says he did get Michael Jordan's blessing before making the film, although MJ's biggest ask was that Affleck cast Viola Davis as his mother.
As for Batman, Affleck is preparing to say goodbye to the character in this summer's The Flash, after having played him in several movies over the last decade.
Affleck was attached to direct a solo Batman film at one point, but he recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he soured on the whole thing after making Justice League.
"I was going to direct a Batman," Affleck told THR. "And [Justice League]made me go, 'I'm out. I never want to do any of this again. I'm not suited.'"
In the end, Affleck says he learned to chase projects he really cares about, and he says that's what Batman deserves.
"I think Batman is great," he told Narcity. "And the people who do that and direct that movie should love it and have joy in it."
"This is what I love and what I'm dedicated to at this time," he said, referring to Air.
Air is the fifth feature film that Affleck has directed and his first since Live By Night in 2016. It also marks the first film from his new production company, Artists Equity, which he recently launched with Matt Damon. The company aims to share more of the wealth by paying crew members a bigger chunk of the film profits.
Affleck and Damon broke out together with Good Will Hunting and then spent decades blazing their own trails, although now it seems they're planning to do many more projects together, starting with Air.
Air premieres exclusively in theatres on April 5.