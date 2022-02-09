Robert Pattinson Says He Lies During Interviews & We Don't Know What To Believe Anymore
He's been making up stories about himself for years!
Robert Pattinson might be better a better actor than many are giving him credit for.
In a recent interview for the March issue of GQ magazine, the Twilight and Harry Potter actor admitted that he's been lying about himself in interviews for years, just to say "anything at all."
It turns out that he never worked up a master plan to take his "stalker" on a date, only to bore her to tears, as he once told Metro in an interview.
He also told GQ that he actually does wash his hair, which contradicts his statement in 2009 when he said his hair is just for "hanging out on my head. I don't care if it's clean or not."
Pattinson confessed to making up the stories while doing press for The Batman. He's due to play Bruce Wayne/Batman in the film when it opens next month, but how do we know that's not a lie, too?
Pattinson also recently admitted that he was trolling GQ during an interview in 2020 when he said he wasn't working out for the superhero role. He now says that's partly false and that he was actually training for the film.
He did however state in the interview that, "if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem.”
The actor also justified his white lie to Movie Maker and explained, "That really came back to haunt me. I just always think it’s really embarrassing to talk about how you’re working out."
The Batman hits theatres on March 4.