Marlon Wayans Wants To Do An 'Air' Parody For MSCHF's Big Red Boot & Matt Damon Says He's In
They just need Ben Affleck to direct...
Marlon Wayans is known more for comedies than Oscar-level dramas like his new movie Air, but the White Chicks star says he couldn’t say no when Ben Affleck and Matt Damon came calling about their Nike film.
Wayans plays former U.S. Olympic assistant coach George Raveling in Air, which follows a bunch of Nike execs as they try to sign NBA rookie Michael Jordan to an unheard-of shoe deal in 1984. Raveling is a small but important part of that deal coming together, and so Wayans jumped at the chance to play him opposite Matt Damon on screen.
But now that Air is out there, Wayans is already joking about the shoe story he wants to do next: MSCHF.
"I'm gonna do the big red boots as a parody to this movie," Wayans told Narcity during a recent interview for Air, which also involved Damon.
"I'm gonna do that story," he added, as Damon started laughing at the idea. "That is definitely the story I would do as a filmmaker."
"If you do that parody, you know you have to cast us all!" Damon replied.
The cartoonishly large "big red boot" recently became a viral hit thanks to MSCHF, the tongue-in-cheek art collective based in New York City.
Lil Wayne, Diplo, Iggy Azalea and Rich the Kid are just a few of the celebs who have worn them out at public events such as New York Fashion Week, per GQ.
But despite their viral fame, Wayans has been openly mocking them on his social media.
"The internet…😂😂😂 i f*cking hate it here😂😂😂," he wrote back in February, while sharing a meme of Michael Jordan wearing the boots.
Wayans went on to post several other memes that show him pretending to love the boots.
"This sh*t HILARIOUS!!!! F*ck these boots," he wrote in one post.
Wayans is a sneakerhead who apparently owns 100 pairs of Air Jordans, so it only makes sense that he'd join Affleck and Damon in telling their origin story with his newest film.
Air follows Nike basketball scout Sonny Vaccaro (Damon) as he tries to convince Michael Jordan's mom (Viola Davis) and his boss Phil Knight (Affleck) to sign an never-before-seen sneaker deal with the future Chicago Bulls star.
That deal delivered the first-ever line of Air Jordan sneakers and changed the sports apparel industry forever. Nike rode Jordan's fame to massive sales and became an industry titan, while Jordan himself is still making millions from the partnership and Air Jordans remain very much a thing in 2023.
Ben Affleck directs and stars in the movie alongside Matt Damon, Marlon Wayans, Viola Davis, Julius Tennon, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina and Chris Tucker.
Air is out in theatres now.