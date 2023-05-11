Ben Affleck Was Spotted Slamming A Car Door With Jennifer Lopez & It's Already A Meme
"He looks like he's tired of life."
You've got to feel for Ben Affleck because the dude simply can't go out these days without inspiring a meme, especially when his wife Jennifer Lopez is involved.
The Air actor-director was recently filmed opening and then slamming a car door for his wife, and the sheer attitude he showed in the gesture is inspiring a fresh wave of memes and speculation about their marriage.
The viral clip was posted by Movie Maniacs on TikTok earlier this week and has since gone viral on Twitter, amassing more than 20 million views in roughly one day across the platforms.
The clip shows Affleck and Lopez approaching their car at the side of the road in what appears to be Los Angeles. Affleck is carrying a iced coffee of some kind and he instantly seems to roll his eyes and mutter something at the sight of the camera.
He then opens the passenger's door of the car, allows Lopez to get in and then slams it with noticeable oomph. After that he circles around to get in the driver's door and flashes a tired "come on, man" kind of expression at the camera.
"Ben Affleck shows chivalry isn't dead," the caption reads.
The moment triggered plenty of reaction online, with many reading into his body language and wondering if the door slam was a sign of trouble with Lopez.
"He looks like he's tired of life," read the top comment on TikTok.
"I'm dying at the way he closed the door haha," wrote another.
"Chivalry isn't (dead) but his patience is takings its last breaths," someone else added.
The speculation was even more intense on Twitter.
"You just gotta know how Ben Affleck closed that door resulted in a massive fight," Barstool Sports tweeted.
"What's happening with Ben Affleck," wrote another user. "Looks like he's carrying all the world's problems on his back."
Many tried to connect the incident to Affleck's seemingly grumpy appearance at the Grammy Awards earlier this year, where his expression inspired memes about being dragged to your partner's work event.
However, others were quick to point out that Affleck probably wasn't sick of Lopez in the latest video. Instead, he appeared to be annoyed by whoever was filming him on a random day out with his wife.
"His energy reads 'f*ck here we go again,'" observed one Twitter user. "Whether you choose that life or not, I am sure it gets old fast."
\u201c@twan1021 @Bornakang This is the body language I am reading as well. Obvious at the end, but a lot of people saying he looks mad at jlo. His energy reads "fuck here we go again.." when he gets to his car and notices more people filming. Whether you choose that life or not, I am sure it gets old fast.\u201d— Lance\ud83c\uddf1\ud83c\udde8 (@Lance\ud83c\uddf1\ud83c\udde8) 1683742504
"He's clearly over being watched, filmed, photographed for everything he does," one of these defenders wrote on TikTok.
Affleck is easily one of the most-watched and most-memed celebrities of all time thanks to a decades long-career, a penchant for dating other stars and a habit of looking absolutely miserable when he doesn't know the cameras are watching.
Like that time he stepped out for a smoke. Or that time he gapped out during a Batman V. Superman interview. Or that time at the Grammys...
\u201c@Bornakang the man is a walking meme\u201d— Lance\ud83c\uddf1\ud83c\udde8 (@Lance\ud83c\uddf1\ud83c\udde8) 1683742504
However, despite the memes, Affleck and Lopez continue to spend plenty of time in the spotlight together.
Affleck and Lopez dated in the early 2000s and almost got married before breaking off their engagement and splitting up.
Two decades and a few failed marriages later, the former couple got back together and finally made good on a second engagement. They were married at a Las Vegas drive-thru wedding last July and then held a private ceremony in Georgia in August.
Affleck told Narcity last month that he's in a good place with his life because he's making the movies he loves, including Air, his new film about Nike's shoe deal with Michael Jordan.
"It's making something I care about with people I love and admire, and that's such a better life for me because these are the kinds of movies I care about," he said at the time.
Affleck's Air is due out on Amazon's Prime Video service on May 12.
Meanwhile, Affleck has been busy accompanying his wife Lopez to promote The Mother, her new movie that drops on Netflix May 12.
