'Flash' Star Ezra Miller Is Seeking 'Treatment' & Here's Everything They're Accused Of
Fans have compared the actor's antics to a "supervillain."
Ezra Miller, the star ofThe Flash and subject of numerous bad headlines over the last few years, says they’re getting professional help at last.
Miller broke their silence on a string of legal issues Monday to apologize for their conduct and announce that they're seeking treatment for their mental health.
“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” the actor told Variety in a rare statement.
“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”
Miller first played the Flash in the 2017 Justice League film and recently appeared in the latest Fantastic Beasts movie — two films put out by Warner Bros.
But their upcoming Flash movie has been plagued by bad headlines involving the star themselves — so much so that comic fans on Twitter have dubbed Miller a real-life "supervillain" while marvelling that the film hasn't been cancelled.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Miller has been accused over the last few years of starting fights in public, threatening people, running into police a bunch of times in Hawaii and having inappropriate relationships with young people, among other things.
They have been arrested multiple times but, at this point, have not yet been convicted in court. They've also been reluctant to comment on the various allegations until now.
Here are all of the claims against the actor:
April 2020: A confrontation in Iceland
Video posted on Twitter in April 2020 appeared to show Miller choking a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland during a dispute.
The woman in the video later said that things started as a joke and that Miller took it to a violent place.
“I think it’s just fun and games — but then it wasn’t," she told Variety.
No charges were filed.
January 2022: Taunting the Ku Klux Klan
Miller posted a bizarre video on social media in late January, in which they seemed to taunt a chapter of the Ku Klux Klan.
“Look, if y’all want to die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns. OK?" they said in the Instagram video.
"Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you’re doing right now — and you know what I am talking about — then, you know, we’ll do it for you, if that’s really what you want.”
Spring 2022: Incidents in Hawaii
Police responded to more than a dozen calls about Miller's conduct in Hawaii between March and April of this year. The actor allegedly attacked a woman at a karaoke bar, threatened the couple they were staying with and then threw a chair at a home in a separate incident. They were arrested on multiple occasions and later released.
June 2022: Concerned parents & restraining orders
The parents of Tokata Iron Eyes, an 18-year-old Indigenous activist, requested a restraining order to keep Miller away from their child. The parents alleged that Miller got their child into drugs over the course of several years and that the relationship had turned abusive. Iron Eyes pushed back in a statement on Instagram, saying "My choices are my own." Iron Eyes also shot down claims of abuse in a statement to Insider.
In a separate case, a Massachusetts family got a temporary order of protection to keep Mille away from their non-binary child, 12. They convinced the court that there was a "substantial likelihood of immediate danger of harassment." However, court documents obtained by NBC News did not explain the details of the allegations.
August 2022: Burglary charges
Finally, Miller was charged earlier this month with felony burglary in their home state of Vermont. They're accused of stealing bottles of alcohol from a local home a few months earlier.
They're due to appear in a Vermont court on September 26.
Warner Bros. is currently planning to release The Flash on June 23, 2023.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or mental health concerns, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also contact the Crisis Services Canada helpline, which is available 24 hours a day to talk or consult additional resources. If you need immediate assistance please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.