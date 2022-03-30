Ezra Miller Allegedly Threatened To 'Bury' A Couple After A Karaoke Bar Arrest In Hawaii
Police have been called 10 times on the Fantastic Beasts star.
Fantastic Beasts actor Ezra Miller is reportedly facing a restraining order from a couple in Hawaii after allegedly blowing up at them following an incident at a karaoke bar.
Miller was arrested early Monday on disorderly conduct and harassment charges at the karaoke bar, where they allegedly wrestled the mic away from a woman because they didn't like her rendition of a Lady Gaga song. (Theactor's pronouns are they/them.)
The Associated Press reports that Miller was released after paying their $500 bail. However, hours later, Miller allegedly turned on the couple they were staying with at a hostel, threatening them in their bedroom.
"I will bury you and your slut wife," Miller allegedly said to the couple, as per the Independent.
The couple also accused Miller of stealing their belongings, including a passport and a wallet, and they filed a petition for a temporary restraining order against the actor on Tuesday.
The couple cited Miller's star status in requesting protection.
"The respondent is famous and wealthy," their petition states, per the Independent. "This makes access to weapons much easier; as well as sending associates to harass the petitioner."
More details have also emerged about the karaoke bar incident that led to Miller's arrest on Monday morning.
Miller reportedly had an issue with a 23-year-old woman's attempt to sing "Shallow," the Lady Gaga song from A Star Is Born. The actor allegedly grabbed the microphone away from the woman and also lunged at a man who was playing darts, according to the police report.
Hawaii Police Department Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho told AP that Miller had been the subject of 10 police phone calls in the area since March 7, although it's unclear how long the actor has been on the island.
The assistant chief described the previous incidents as "manini," a Hawaiian Pidgin term for "minor" or "small."
Miller stars in the upcoming Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which comes out on April 15. They also star in The Flash, which is currently in post-production and due for a June 2023 release.
Miller's representatives have not commented on the incidents.
This article’s left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.