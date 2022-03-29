Ezra Miller Was Arrested At A Karaoke Bar In Hawaii & It Apparently Got Super Messy
He really wanted the mic...🎤
Actor Ezra Miller, best known for his role as The Flash, was arrested at a karaoke bar in Hawaii on Monday night.
And no, it wasn't because of a "flash."
Miller was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment, according to the Hawaii Police Department.
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night, when police say he was behaving aggressively toward other patrons at the bar in Hilo.
"Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offence) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offence)," stated the police report.
Police snapped a mugshot photo of the actor after his arrest. He was later released on $500 bail.
This isn't the first time that Miller has been in the spotlight outside of his acting career.
The actor recently sent out an Instagram video to taunt the North Carolina chapter of the Ku Klux Klan. Weird right?
The video, which has since been deleted, shows Miller in his car and giving himself some wild nicknames.
"This is Ezra Miller — a.k.a. the Bengal Ghouls, the Mad Goose Wizard — and, um, this is a message for the Beulaville chapter of the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan,” said Miller.
"Hello. First of all, how are you all doing? Um, it’s me. Look, if y’all want to die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns, okay? Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you’re doing right now — and you know what I am talking about — and then, you know, we’ll do it for you if that’s what you want," he said as per Variety.
Miller is due to appear in the upcoming Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. He's also slated to star in The Flash as the scarlet speedster in 2023.