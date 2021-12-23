Trending Tags

'Home Alone' Actor Devin Ratray Was Arrested For Allegedly Strangling His Girlfriend

They were in Oklahoma City for a "Buzzed with Buzz" fan event.

Disney Plus | YouTube, Devin Ratray | Facebook

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Devin Ratray, the actor who played Kevin McCallister's brother Buzz in the first two Home Alone movies, has been arrested on domestic violence charges in Oklahoma.

Ratray, 44, is accused of strangling his girlfriend during a drunken argument after a Christmas fan convention in Oklahoma City, local broadcaster KFOR reports.

He was charged on Tuesday with domestic assault and battery by strangulation and domestic assault and battery, according to Oklahoma County District Court records.

Ratray was in Oklahoma City earlier this month for OKC Pop Christmas Con, where he hosted a Q&A drinking game called "Buzzed with Buzz" on December 4.

Ratray and his girlfriend were still in OKC on December 8 when the alleged attack happened, according to an affidavit obtained by KFOR.

The couple went out for dinner that night and then went to a bar afterward, the affidavit said. It goes on to say that Ratray had been drinking and he got angry when his girlfriend gave out two of his autographed cards for free.

The couple started arguing, and the argument continued after they left the bar and went to their hotel.

Ratray then allegedly pushed his girlfriend onto the hotel bed, choked her, punched her in the face and then pushed her hard into a desk.

"This is how you die," he allegedly said while his hand was on her throat, according to the affidavit.

“[The] victim had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant’s hand was over her mouth,” Det. Joseph Burnett of the Oklahoma City Police Department wrote in his report, according to Deadline.

She ran out after the encounter, KFOR reports.

The woman had bruises on her face and chest after the alleged attack and she reported it to police on December 10, the affidavit said.

Ratray was reportedly arrested on Tuesday and released on bond.

A spokesperson for Ratray told TMZ earlier this month that the couple had gotten into a verbal argument and that they'd broken up. The spokesperson said nothing physical happened.

Ratray is best-known for playing Macaulay Culkin's tarantula-loving older brother, Buzz, in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.

He's been in dozens of movies and TV shows since then, including the 2019 movie Hustlers with Jennifer Lopez and the Disney+ revival Home Sweet Home Alone that came out this year.

The charges have not been tested in court.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of domestic violence, refer to these resources available across Canada. Support is available.

