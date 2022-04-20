Ezra Miller's Hawaii Timeline Includes Arrests, Karaoke, A Chair & Many Calls To Police
Flash star Ezra Miller can’t seem to outrun the law in Hawaii, where police have now responded to at least a dozen calls about the actor’s activities in the state.
Miller, who uses the pronouns they/them, has been arrested twice in less than a month, although that’s not the extent of their legal troubles. There have also been unconfirmed reports that Miller's future with Warner Bros. is up in the air amid the latest string of issues.
Narcity reached out to Miller's legal representatives for comment but did not hear back before press time.
It’s still unclear when the 29-year-old started hanging out in Hawaii, or when they plan to leave.
Here’s what we know about their legal trouble since they arrived.
Early March police calls
Locals in Hilo called the police on Miller 10 times between March 7 and March 27, Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho told the Associated Press last month.
Quiocho described those incidents as “manini” or minor, such as recording people at a gas station, arguing with people or refusing to clear away from the sidewalk in front of a restaurant.
Karaoke incident on March 27
Miller allegedly became "agitated" over a woman's karaoke rendition of Shallow by Lady Gaga, and police say the actor tried to take the mic from her and then lunged at a man in the bar.
"The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail," police said in their news release.
The actor was arrested after midnight on charges of harassment and disorderly conduct. They were later released on $500 bail.
Hostel argument on March 28
A couple applied for a temporary restraining order against Miller after the actor allegedly threatened them at their shared hostel room. The couple claims it happened on the same day after Miller was arrested and then released over the karaoke incident.
"I will bury you and your slut wife," Miller allegedly said to the couple, per the Independent. Miller also allegedly took some of the couple's belongings, including a wallet and passport.
The restraining order was filed the next day.
Restraining order dropped on April 12
The couple asked a judge to drop their restraining order against Miller, Variety reports. The judge agreed and also cancelled a hearing on the dispute
Fantastic Beasts comes out on April 15
Miller's new movie Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore debuted in theatres. Miller missed the film's grand premiere, which happened right after their arrest.
The film opened with the weakest box office performance ever for the Harry Potter franchise.
Chair incident on April 19
Police arrested Miller again after an incident at a home in Pāhoa around 1 a.m. on April 19.
Miller "became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair," police said in a press release. The chair hit a woman and she suffered a cut to the forehead.
Miller was arrested for second-degree assault and later released pending further investigation.