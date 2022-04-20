Ezra Miller Was Arrested Again In Hawaii & This Time They Allegedly Threw A Chair
The Flash actor was arrested for second-degree assault, police said.
Flash star Ezra Miller has been arrested in Hawaii for a second time in weeks, and this time it was for allegedly assaulting a woman.
According to police, the 29-year-old actor reportedly threw a chair at a woman after a brief altercation and left her with a half-inch cut to her forehead early Tuesday.
Miller, who uses the pronouns they/them, was arrested for second-degree assault, the Hawaii Police Department said in a police report.
The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Tuesday at a home in Pāhoa on Hawaii’s Big Island.
“Police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut,” said the police report.
Police say the victim refused treatment for her injury.
Officers located Miller "on the roadway" around 1:30 a.m. and arrested them.
This is Miller’s second run-in with the authorities in recent weeks. In late March, the actor was arrested and charged with harassment and disorderly conduct after an incident at a karaoke bar in Hawaii.
According to police, Miller "became agitated" by a woman's rendition of the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper song "Shallow" and tried to wrestle the mic away from her at the karaoke bar. Miller then allegedly lunged at a man who was playing darts.
Hours later, Miller allegedly threatened the couple and said they would "bury" the man and his "sl*t wife."
Miller currently stars in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and is due to star in the 2023 superhero flick The Flash.
However, after the incidents in Hawaii, Warner Bros. has reportedly been discussing the idea of pausing future projects with the actor.