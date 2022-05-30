NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

The Rock's Daughter Simone Johnson Just Chose Her Pro Wrestling Name & It's Not 'Pebble'

"I beg of you guys to find a new joke."

Senior Global Editor
Simone Johnson. Right: Johnson with her father Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

@avarainewwe | Instagram, Featureflash | Dreamstime

Simone Johnson is following her dad and grandfather into the WWE, but she’s no chip off the Rock.

The 20-year-old revealed her wrestling stage name over the weekend, and it has nothing to do with her dad Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, or grandpa Rocky Johnson.

Instead, she's chosen to use the name Ava Raine - and it sounds like she’s already had it with suggestions that she go by "Pebble" in light of her famous dad.

“I’m slightly disappointed she won’t be known as The Pebble,” one person quipped on Twitter over the weekend, after the announcement came out.

“I beg of you guys to find a new joke,” Johnson fired back in a retweet. “Anything.”

She also explained why she didn’t follow the Rock’s naming tradition, and vowed it’ll be the “last time” she’ll ever do so.

“I don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated tropic,” she wrote. “A name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family.”

She later suggested that she feels damned either way.

“I could build my entire career around my father & people would still bash me anyway,” she wrote.

The younger Johnson signed with the WWE's development program in 2020, prompting her dad to put up a proud post about it on Instagram.

"Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own," he wrote at the time.

Johnson is expected to wrestle under her new name in her next WWE appearance.

