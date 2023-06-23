Netflix Canada Just Got Rid Of Its Cheapest Ad-Free Plan Without Even A Heads Up
Streaming ad-free just got more expensive.
Netflix Canada seems to have quietly removed one of its subscription plans, making it more expensive to stream its content without any ads.
The Netflix Basic plan had been the cheapest ad-free option on the streaming platform for $9.99 a month; however, it's no longer an option available on the company's website when signing up.
No official announcement was made by the streaming giant that this pricing option was being removed, but on its website, Netflix says the Basic plan is "no longer available for new or rejoining members. If you are currently on the Basic plan, you can remain on this plan until you change plans or cancel your account."
It's not clear when that move was made, but it appears to still be available in other countries, including the U.S.
Narcity has reached out to Netflix for confirmation on when and why the plan was removed but did not receive a response in time for publication.
Now, when you go to the Netflix website, you have just three pricing plans to choose from.
Netflix Canada pricing plans.Netflix
The Basic plan offered ad-free HD streaming and downloads on just one device at a time.
If you're willing to watch your favourite movies and shoes with ads, you can still get Netflix for just $5.99 a month, but now the cheapest ad-free streaming option is the Standard plan at $16.49 per month, which lets you watch and download on two devices at once and also lets you add one extra member who doesn't live with you to your account.
The only other available option, Premium, offers 4K resolution and spacial audio, four devices to watch on at a time, and two extra members outside your household to add, all for $20.99 per month.
News of this Netflix price change comes months after the streaming giant's crackdown on password sharing earlier this year, which the company said resulted in a "cancel reaction." However, Netflix remains the most popular streaming service in the world, with 232.5 million paid subscribers as of 2023.
Still, news of the Basic plan no longer being available wasn't welcomed by some who managed to find it out for themselves.
"GIVE US BACK THE BASIC PLAN," one person wrote to Netflix on Twitter. "YOUR STANDARD WITH ADS IS ANNOYING AF BECAUSE YOU INCREASED THE ADS FREQUENCY AND THE STANDARD IS TOO EXPENSIVE."
Another person called Netflix "so annoying" and said they had been debating signing back up after cancelling because of the password-sharing crackdown, but, "Removing the Basic plan made this a no brainer for me."