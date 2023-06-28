Netflix's Cancelled Show 'Warrior Nun' Is Coming Back & Fans Are Calling It A Huge Win
Fans have been trying to get the show back for months!
Netflix's cancelled show Warrior Nunis coming back for a third season and it's all thanks to the fans, according to the show's creator.
On Tuesday, showrunner Simon Barry announced the exciting news on Twitter saying the show would be returning for another "epic" season after it was cancelled in 2022.
"Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts - #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!!" tweeted the Canadian.
Warrior Nun follows an orphaned teen named Ava, played by Alba Baptista, who wakes up in a morgue and quickly discovers she has superpowers as "the chosen Halo Bearer for a secret sect of demon-hunting nuns," as described by IMDb.
The Netflix show premiered in 2020 and the second season was released on Netflix in December 2022. Shortly afterwards the fantasy series was cancelled even though it appeared to be doing really well on the charts.
According to TIME, season 2 of the show spent three weeks in Netflix's Global Top 10 TV shows and it scored 100% from critics and 99% on Rotten Tomatoes.
The cancellation was met with fury from fans who quickly took to Twitter to demand the show be brought back.
According to Barry, #SaveWarriorNun was tweeted more than five million times in less than a month after the news was announced.
An online petition on Change.org also popped up calling for action from fans. As of June 28, the petition sits at over 123,000 signatures.
Fast forward to Tuesday when Barry announced the show was coming back and already fans are expressing how happy they are that their efforts didn't go unnoticed.
"Am I dreaming?" one person tweeted in regards to the news. "WE DID IT HALO BEARERS," they continued.
Another fan called it a "long ride" and shared a GIF of a cute kid bursting into tears when being interviewed by a reporter.
Others shared they were crying tears of happiness thanks to the news.
Now that we know the show is coming back, the next question is when can we expect the new season? Also, where will it air?
Netflix did not mention the show during its big TUDUM lineup announcement earlier this month. The streamer hasn't confirmed that the show is coming back, so it's possible the third season has been picked up by another network.
Unfortunately, it may be some time before we find out those details.
However, at least we now now there will be a season 3 and that sometimes a combined effort on social media does indeed work!
Are you excited for season 3 of Warrior Nun?
Seasons 1 and 2 of Warrior Nun are available on Netflix.