A TikToker Caught A 'Love Is Blind' Editing Mistake & They're Playing 'Mix And Match'
Fans have noticed similar errors throughout the season.
Netflix's popular showLove Is Blind is not short on drama by any means, but viewers are calling it out for another major reason: the editing.
One TikToker posted a video showing an editing mistake during a family dinner between Chelsea Griffin, Kwame Appiah and Chelsea's dad Charlie, and some people say it was hard not to notice.
TikToker @ruwtalks posted a clip where she walks viewers through the mistakes as they happen.
The error has to do with how much food is on Appiah's plate during the conversation the three of them are having.
As she says in her clip, the plate starts off full, then it's empty before it's full again.
"The Love is Blind editors they need to fix up," the TikToker says before showing the lack of continuity in the scene as they mix and match parts of the clips.
"Love is Blind really messed up with the editing," she captioned the video.
The comments of the video featured a lot of reactions, with many people noticing the same mistake and calling out the editors of the show.
"At first I was like damn he tore that salad up and making sure to eat that LAST tomato then boom his plate was full again," one TikTok user shared.
"This season def has some of the worst editing. I'm like we see you producers we see you lol," one person commented.
Another LIB viewer said they notice these types of mistakes in all the seasons and added that "chopping is a mess."
"But isn't it normal? They probably had very boring conversations before it and they just cut to more interesting part. Seems fair," another person wrote.
Others said this is exactly why they make the cast drink out of the iconic goblets every season.
"Good eye! That's why they also use those gold metal wine glasses for editing purposes Can't see the drink inside the glass," one person commented.
Others seemed to believe Appiah could've simply helped himself to a second plate and "finished it again."
One TikToker said they noticed something similar during a scene when Micah Lussier meets Paul Peden's mom and the amount of drink that was left in Peden's mom's cup kept changing.
Even Too Hot To Handle's Francesca Farago commented on the video writing: "Same production company produced Perfect Match."
Farago may be referring to the TikTok video that shows an editing error in a moment she shared with The Mole's Dom Gabriel.
With this in mind, we wonder how many more editing inconsistencies viewers will pick up as more episodes are released.
Episodes 1-8 of Love Is Blind Season 4 are available on Netflix, with more dropping on Fridays.