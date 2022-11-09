'Love Is Blind' Star Zanab Dragged Cole For 'Body Shaming' Her & Netflix Has The Receipts
He questioned her about eating two 🍊🍊
The Love Is Blind Season 3 cast absolutely dragged Cole Barnett in Netflix's reunion special, after Zanab Jaffrey accused him of trying to control how much she ate during their relationship.
The tense conversation played out in the reunion episode of the reality dating show, which dropped on Netflix Wednesday.
In the episode, Barnett and Jaffrey revealed that they haven't spoken since she turned him down on their wedding day.
Jaffrey also tore into Barnett for allegedly "body shaming" her, trying to control what she ate and trying to kiss a girl on the night before their wedding.
"You're making up a story," Barnett told her at one point, as he repeatedly denied her claims.
However, the other women on the show jumped in to back up Jaffrey. Alexa Alfia called Barnett "deceitful," while Raven Ross said that he was "not taking accountability" for the things he did.
"Zanab is my girl and everything I know happened behind closed doors, its not shown on (the show)," said Nancy Rodriguez.
"That is your saving grace, Cole — that they did not use (the footage)," Jaffrey added. "Because so much of that stuff — the pushing food away from me, asking if i'm going to eat that, trying to get me to order a salad, the daily comments about my face and body, were not used."
"I never once cared what you ate. What are you talking about?" Barnett said.
"I stopped eating. I was eating a banana and a teaspoon of peanut butter just so I wouldn't pass out on the long days we were filming," Jaffrey said.
She then described one occasion where he questioned her for eating two tangerines.
"He looks at me and he goes are you going to eat both of those? And I said well ya, that’s a serving, and he goes well, we’re going out to eat later. Maybe you should save your appetite,” Jaffrey recounted.
"Oh my God, I cannot believe that you would say that Zay," Barnett replied. He then urged Netflix to "please" air the clip.
Netflix did air the clip at the end of the episode, and it plays out largely as Jaffrey described it.
“Oranges? Are you about to eat two of those?” Barnett asks her in the scene, which plays out in their kitchen.
“Maybe? That’s a serving. Are you OK with that?” she says.
“You’d better save your appetito,” he says, while jokingly sweeping his arms out wide. "I'm talking like a big ol' supper tonight."
“I have only had a banana and a scoop of peanut butter today,” Jaffrey says.
Barnett asks why she only ate that much, to which she says: “Oh, I could definitely tell you but I probably shouldn’t.”
“Oh are you getting wedding dress bod?” he asks.
“Something like that,” she says.
Barnett continued to butt heads with Jaffrey and the other women throughout the reunion, particularly when they called him out for allegedly trying to kiss a girl at the bachelor party. Jaffrey said that Barnett told her the story himself, although he denied it at the reunion.
"This is literally impossible," he said. He went on to ask her why she stayed with him if he was so "horrible." He also said that he asked if she was bipolar because he found her actions "confusing."
"You treated me badly but I do not think you're a bad guy," Jaffrey told him, adding that she's forgiven him for how things went.
"If I destroyed someone's self-esteem, then I regret it," Barnett said through tears.
The entire third season of Love Is Blind, including the weddings and the reunion episode, is available now on Netflix.